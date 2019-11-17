COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 18

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at Arkansas State University-Searcy. A social time will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. State Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, will be the guest speaker. Members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the food pantry at the Beebe Christian Outreach Center. Visitors are welcome.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A Community Music Gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Players of acoustic instruments — such as guitar, autoharp, dulcimer and fiddle — as well as singers and listeners, are welcome.

Student Recital

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a student recital featuring Samantha Stover at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. Admission is free.

Nov. 19

Women’s Self-Defense Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College-Ash Flat will offer a women’s self-defense class through Continuing Education, and new/novice students are welcome. The class, taught by Larry Smith and Kendra Smith, will meet from 4:30-6 p.m.

in the Lecture Hall on the Ash Flat campus. Students will learn proven strategies and techniques to avoid and prepare for defensive situations. The cost is $25 or $20 for students ages 60 and older. For more information or to register, call (870) 368-2380 or email schedulingaf@ozarka.edu.

Cabot Parks and Recreation Meeting

CABOT — Cabot Parks and Recreation will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. at 508 N. Lincoln St. to discuss the new mountain-bike trails that are being planned for Cabot Regional Park, off Willie Ray Drive. For more information, email tyoung@cabotparks.com.

String Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Harding String Orchestra at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. Admission is free.

Nov. 21

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

EL PASO — The El Paso community Thanksgiving dinner will take place Thursday at the El Paso Community Center. The annual meeting of Parks and Playground will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a potluck meal. The public is invited to attend. For more information or directions, call (501) 796-3593 or (501) 796-3538.

Winter Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a winter concert featuring the Harding Chorus at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. Admission is free.

Nov. 23

Holiday Book Sale

CABOT — Friends of the Cabot Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cabot Public Library Community Room. Gently used books will be available for purchase. Hardback books will cost $1 each, paperbacks will be 50 cents, and music CDs and DVDs will start at 50 cents. Cash only will be accepted for purchases. Leftover items will be sold Nov. 25-27 at the library during business hours. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Cabot Public Library.

Ongoing

Friends Foundation Membership Drive

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library Friends Foundation is conducting a membership drive through November to help offset the costs of operating the library. Members who join in November will receive a free Friends Foundation shirt. Dues are $25 for an individual, $50 for a family, $100 for a corporate membership and $500 for a lifetime membership. For more information, call Terri Walden at (870) 307-7856.

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes take place at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Evening classes are available from 4:30-7:30 Mondays. Instruction is provided in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability, with an instructor for

one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is provided in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call

(870) 368-2051.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Lighting Ceremony

SEARCY — Harding University will hold its annual holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 on Harding’s front lawn. Admission is free.

Distinguished Lecture Series

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Alex Kendrick, an American film writer, producer, director, actor and co-founder of Kendrick Brothers Productions, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Benson Auditorium for the second presentation of Harding’s 2019-20 Distinguished Lecture Series. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Arts and Crafts Sale

BATESVILLE — First Church of the Nazarene, 1611 Harrison St., will present its seventh annual Christmas in the City arts and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. A lunch of chili, pinto beans and cornbread will be served. To reserve a 9-by-9-foot booth for $25, call (870) 698-1994 or (870) 793-8233.

Craft Fair

CABOT — Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S., will have a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Vendors will offer blankets, towels, wreaths, napkins, pot holders, jewelry, Christmas decor and more. Lunch, for $5, will include homemade soup, chicken and dumplings, creamy tacos, chips, cookies and a drink. The fair is sponsored by the Brown Bag Ministry.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.