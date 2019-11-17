Sections
High school basketball scores

Today at 3:14 a.m.

SATURDAY'S SCORES

BOYS

Deer 54, Yellville-Summit 51

FS Southside 60, Subiaco Academy 43

Helena-West Helena 62, Episcopal 54

Lamar 52, Life Way Christian 42

Valley Springs 71, Quitman 40

GIRLS

Charleston 49, Atkins 33

Clinton 63, Benton Harmony Grove 58

Farmington 52, Siloam Springs 22

Helena-West Helena 81, Conway Christian 75

Kingston 55, Yellville-Summit 24

Lamar 67, Life Way Christian 36

Lincoln 45, Eureka Springs 20

Manila 54, Armorel 27

Marshall 52, Lavaca 30

Maynard 49, Buffalo Island 31

Prairie Grove 41, Greenland 27

Quitman 40, Valley Springs 38

Rogers Heritage 70, West Fork 32

Valley View 66, Osceola 43

Dandra Thomas Inv., Conway

Championship

Conway 58, Fayetteville 55

Third-place game

LR Christian 58, Jonesboro 54, OT

Fifth-place game

Vilonia 61, Jacksonville 48

Seventh-place game

North Little Rock 67, LR Parkview 43

