SATURDAY'S SCORES
BOYS
Deer 54, Yellville-Summit 51
FS Southside 60, Subiaco Academy 43
Helena-West Helena 62, Episcopal 54
Lamar 52, Life Way Christian 42
Valley Springs 71, Quitman 40
GIRLS
Charleston 49, Atkins 33
Clinton 63, Benton Harmony Grove 58
Farmington 52, Siloam Springs 22
Helena-West Helena 81, Conway Christian 75
Kingston 55, Yellville-Summit 24
Lamar 67, Life Way Christian 36
Lincoln 45, Eureka Springs 20
Manila 54, Armorel 27
Marshall 52, Lavaca 30
Maynard 49, Buffalo Island 31
Prairie Grove 41, Greenland 27
Quitman 40, Valley Springs 38
Rogers Heritage 70, West Fork 32
Valley View 66, Osceola 43
Dandra Thomas Inv., Conway
Championship
Conway 58, Fayetteville 55
Third-place game
LR Christian 58, Jonesboro 54, OT
Fifth-place game
Vilonia 61, Jacksonville 48
Seventh-place game
North Little Rock 67, LR Parkview 43
Sports on 11/17/2019
Print Headline: High school basketball scores