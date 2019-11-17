Week 11 capsules

Texans at Ravens

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Ravens by 4 1/2

SERIES -- Ravens lead 8-2; Ravens beat Texans 23-16, Nov. 27, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(4) 142.8 RUSH 197.2 (1)

(12) 253.9 PASS 224.4 (20)

(4) 396.7 YARDS 421.6 (2)

(8) 26.4 POINTS 33.3 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(3) 84.1 RUSH 91.2 (8)

(29) 277.3 PASS 252.9 (20)

(19) 361.4 YARDS 344.1 (14)

(15) 21.2 POINTS 21.0 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Is this a showdown for the MVP award? Without discounting Seattle's Russell Wilson, Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and Houston QB Deshaun Watson are prime candidates. One will commandeer the upper hand after this game.

•

Falcons at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 4

SERIES -- Falcons lead 30-18; Falcons beat Panthers 24-10, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS PANTHERS (RK)

(29) 76.8 RUSH 131.4 (7)

(2) 300.9 PASS 215.1 (23)

(10) 377.7 YARDS 346.5 (21)

(20) 21.2 POINTS 25.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(20) 111.0 RUSH 136.7 (29)

(25) 260.8 PASS 226.8 (11)

(23) 371.8 YARDS 363.4 (20)

(28) 28.8 POINTS 25.3 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH The wide receiver position has become a strength for the Panthers since QB Kyle Allen took over for the injured Cam Newton. WR D.J. Moore is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time in his career. WR Curtis Samuel has four TDs in his past four games.

•

Cowboys at Lions

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 7

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 16-12; Cowboys beat Lions 26-24, Sept. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. LIONS (RK)

(5) 138.2 RUSH 96.2 (20)

(3) 299.2 PASS 291.2 (4)

(1) 437.4 YARDS 387.4 (6)

(6) 27.9 POINTS 24.1 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. LIONS (RK)

(14) 103.4 RUSH 129.7 (26)

(6) 219.8 PASS 272.4 (28)

(7) 323.2 YARDS 402.1 (30)

(6) 18.9 POINTS 26.3 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Two guys who played their college ball in Arkansas take center stage for the Lions. RB J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State Red Wolves) had a career-high six catches last week, and he has at least 50 yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games. DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) has four sacks in three games after recording one in his first six games.

•

Jaguars at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 23-13; Jaguars beat Colts 6-0, Dec. 2, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. COLTS (RK)

(9) 129.6 RUSH 127.4 (10)

(13) 247.6 PASS 211.3 (25)

(11) 377.2 YARDS 338.7 (22)

(24) 19.6 POINTS 21.6 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. COLTS (RK)

(22) 120.2 RUSH 104.3 (15)

(13) 229.8 PASS 223.2 (9)

(16) 350.0 YARDS 327.5 (10)

(13) 21.0 POINTS 21.4 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Veteran DE Justin Houston is starting to make a big difference for the Colts in his first year since leaving Kansas City. After three consecutive games without a sack, Houston has recorded one in five games in a row, which is the second-longest active streak behind the Rams' Clay Matthews (six).

•

Bills at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 6 1/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 61-49-1; Bills beat Dolphins 31-21, Oct. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(12) 124.3 RUSH 64.4 (32)

(24) 212.6 PASS 194.1 (29)

(23) 336.9 YARDS 258.5 (31)

(25) 19.3 POINTS 13.2 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(21) 115.6 RUSH 146.1 (30)

(3) 188.7 PASS 244.9 (19)

(3) 304.3 YARDS 391.0 (29)

(3) 16.7 POINTS 29.8 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins' running game is ranked last in the NFL (64.4 ypg), and they have reached the 100-yard rushing mark only once this season -- against the Bills. Miami is on pace to set team records for fewest yards rushing and lowest per-carry average in a season.

•

Broncos at Vikings

Noon

LINE --Vikings by 10 1/2

SERIES -- Series tied 7-7; Broncos beat Vikings 23-20, Oct. 4, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(16) 111.9 RUSH 153.0 (3)

(28) 199.6 PASS 231.4 (17)

(27) 311.5 YARDS 384.4 (8)

(28) 16.6 POINTS 26.2 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 107.6 RUSH 91.2 (7)

(4) 202.1 PASS 241.9 (18)

(4) 309.7 YARDS 333.1 (13)

(6) 18.9 POINTS 18.2 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH This is another chance to see QB Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) in action for the Broncos, who might be making plans to replace him soon. QB Drew Lock, Denver's second-round pick this year, is off IR and practicing. Chances are he will take the starting job soon if Allen can't pile up victories.

•

Saints at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- Saints by 5 1/2

SERIES -- Saints lead 34-21; Saints beat Buccaneers 31-24, Oct. 6, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(17) 107.3 RUSH 101.3 (19)

(9) 260.7 PASS 284.2 (5)

(14) 368.0 YARDS 385.5 (7)

(16) 22.7 POINTS 28.9 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(5) 90.8 RUSH 77.8 (1)

(10) 225.8 PASS 298.9 (32)

(5) 316.6 YARDS 376.7 (25)

(11) 20.2 POINTS 31.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas leads the NFL with 86 receptions and 1,027 yards receiving, joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Cincinnati's A.J. Green and Tampa Bay's Mike Evans as the only players in league history to begin their career with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Bucs are dead-last against the pass.

•

Jets at Redskins

Noon

LINE -- Redskins by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Redskins lead 8-3; Jets beat Redskins 34-20, Oct. 18, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(31) 67.3 RUSH 89.4 (25)

(32) 164.0 PASS 169.7 (31)

(32) 231.3 YARDS 259.1 (30)

(30) 14.4 POINTS 12.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(2) 81.9 RUSH 136.0 (28)

(26) 262.4 PASS 230.1 (14)

(15) 344.3 YARDS 366.1 (21)

(25) 26.4 POINTS 24.3 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets S Jamal Adams was named the AFC Defensive Player of Week after registering 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery he returned 25 yards for a TD last week. He joined Donnie Abraham (2004), Erik McMillan (1989) and Darrol Ray (1980) as the only Jets to return a fumble and INT for TDs in the same season.

•

Cardinals at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- 49ers by 10 1/2

SERIES -- 49ers lead 30-26; 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25, Oct. 31, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(14) 116.0 RUSH 161.8 (2)

(16) 235.7 PASS 218.7 (22)

(18) 351.7 YARDS 380.5 (9)

(17) 22.2 POINTS 28.8 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(24) 126.0 RUSH 107.8 (18)

(31) 286.5 PASS 143.8 (1)

(31) 412.5 YARDS 251.6 (2)

(27) 28.1 POINTS 14.3 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards, 4 TDs and no INTs in the first meeting between the two teams in a 28-25 victory. He will need to bounce back from one of the worst games of his career when he had a career-low 5.4 yards per attempt last week to go with three turnovers.

•

Patriots at Eagles

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 4

SERIES -- Eagles lead 8-6; Eagles beat Patriots 41-33, Feb. 4, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(23) 92.9 RUSH 127.3 (11)

(7) 273.9 PASS 219.7 (21)

(15) 366.8 YARDS 347.0 (20)

(2) 30.0 POINTS 24.9 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(11) 99.1 RUSH 87.3 (4)

(2) 150.2 PASS 239.0 (16)

(1) 249.3 YARDS 326.3 (8)

(1) 10.9 POINTS 23.7 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots LB Jamie Collins is an example of why Coach Bill Belichick is a genius. Collins was drafted and developed by Belichick, then traded to the Browns for a draft pick before he could get a big payday. The Browns paid up, Collins did not perform as well and the Pats picked him up after his release. Now he leads New England with 6 sacks.

•

Bengals at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Raiders by 1 1/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 20-11; Bengals beat Raiders 30-16, Dec. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 70.3 RUSH 129.9 (8)

(14) 245.8 PASS 240.2 (15)

(26) 316.1 YARDS 370.1 (13)

(29) 15.2 POINTS 23.1 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(32) 173.0 RUSH 98.4 (10)

(22) 256.4 PASS 283.2 (30)

(32) 429.4 YARDS 381.6 (26)

(28) 28.8 POINTS 26.7 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals RB Joe Mixon carried a heavy load in rookie QB Ryan Finley's first career start last week. He had a career-high 30 carries for a season-high 114 yards vs. the Ravens. Unfortunately for the Bengals, the Raiders are ranked 10th against the run this season.

•

Bears at Rams

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Rams by 6

SERIES -- Bears lead 54-36-3; Bears beat Rams 15-6, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. RAMS (RK)

(28) 80.6 RUSH 96.2 (20)

(30) 181.7 PASS 279.6 (6)

(29) 262.3 YARDS 375.8 (12)

(27) 18.0 POINTS 25.1 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. RAMS (RK)

(9) 94.0 RUSH 90.8 (5)

(15) 233.3 PASS 240.2 (17)

(9) 327.3 YARDS 331.0 (11)

(4) 17.4 POINTS 21.2 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH In his past 10 starts at home, Rams QB Jared Goff is throwing for 327.9 yards per game with 23 TDs and 4 INTs. The Bears are a middle-of-the-pack passing defense, and Los Angeles has shied away from the run in recent weeks. Expect the ball to fly.

•

Chiefs at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Chiefs by 4

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 61-56-1; Chargers beat Chiefs 29-28, Dec. 13, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(24) 90.8 RUSH 86.1 (26)

(1) 313.9 PASS 270.1 (8)

(3) 404.7 YARDS 356.2 (16)

(5) 28.4 POINTS 20.7 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(31) 148.1 RUSH 110.5 (19)

(8) 221.4 PASS 207.8 (5)

(22) 369.5 YARDS 318.3 (6)

(19) 23.9 POINTS 19.4 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers wide receivers have three touchdowns this season, which are tied for the fewest in the NFL. They haven't had a TD in seven games. TE Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) has the same number of TDs in six games played this season.

Sports on 11/17/2019