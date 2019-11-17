Primary candidates

These are candidates for U.S. president, Congress and the state Legislature who filed this month at the state Capitol.
Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Republican, (R); Libertarian, (L); Independent (Ind).
Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.
[ARKANSAS ELECTIONS: Searchable list of candidates who have filed for office » arkansasonline.com/elections/2020candidates]
The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3.
U.S. PRESIDENT
Julian Castro (D)
Tulsi Gabbard (D)
Michael R. Bloomberg (D)
Andrew Yang (D)
Bill Weld (R)
Michael Bennet (D)
Joe Sestak (D)
Donald J. Trump (R)
Marianne Williamson (D)
Tom Steyer (D)
Cory Booker (D)
Steve Bullock (D)
John K. Delaney (D)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (R)
Joseph R. Biden (D)
Elizabeth Warren (D)
Mosie Boyd (D)
Kamala Harris (D)
Pete Buttigieg (D)
Amy Klobuchar (D)
Bernie Sanders (D)
C.L. Gammon (Ind)
U.S. SENATE
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L)
Sen. Tom Cotton (R)
Dan Whitfield (Ind)
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 1
Congressman Rick Crawford (R)
District 2
Sen. Joyce Elliott (D)
J. Glenn Smith (Ind)
Congressman French Hill (R)
District 3
Congressman Steve Womack (R)
Michael J. Kalagias (L)
Celeste Williams (D)
District 4
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R)
Frank Gilbert (L)
William H. Hanson (D)
Arkansas Senate
District 1
Bart Hester (R)
Ronetta Francis (D)
District 2
Ryan Craig (D)
Sen. Jim Hendren (R)
District 7
Sen. Lance Eads (R)
District 11
Sen. Jimmy Hickey, Jr. (R)
District 12
Sen. Bruce Maloch (D)
Charles Beckham (R)
District 13
Brandon Overly (D)
Jeff Crow (R)
Sen. Alan Clark (R)
District 16
Sen. Breanne Davis (R)
District 21
Sen. John Cooper (R)
Rep. Dan Sullivan (R)
District 22
Sen. Dave Wallace (R)
District 23
Sen. Ronald Caldwell (R)
District 25
Sen. Stephanie Flowers (D)
Efrem Elliott (D)
District 26
Bill Dunklin (R)
Sen. Eddie L. Cheatham (D)
Ben Gilmore (R)
District 27
Sen. Trent Garner (R)
Keidra Burrell (D)
Garry L. Smith (D)
District 28
Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R)
District 29
Sen. Ricky Hill (R)
District 32
Bob Thomas (R)
Clarke Tucker (D)
District 34
Alisa Blaize Dixon (D)
Sen. Jane English (R)
Arkansas House of Representatives
District 1
Rep. Carol Dalby (R)
District 2
Rep. Lane Jean (R)
District 3
Larry D. Faulkner, Sr. (D)
Danny Watson (R)
District 4
Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R)
District 5
Chase McDowell (R)
Rep. David Fielding (D)
District 6
Matthew J. Shepherd (R)
District 7
Rep. Sonia Eubanks Barker (R)
George Calloway, Jr. (D)
District 8
Christopher Ogburn (D)
Rep. Jeffrey R. Wardlaw (R)
District 9
Rep. LeAnne Burch (D)
Howard Beaty (R)
District 10
Rep. Mike Holcomb (R)
District 11
Rep. Don Glover (D)
Mark D. McElroy (R)
District 12
David Tollett (R)
Rep. Chris Richey (D)
District 13
Rep. David Hillman (R)
District 14
Christia Jones (Ind)
Rick Bransford (D)
Rep. Roger Dale Lynch (R)
District 15
Wayne Willems (L)
Rep. Ken Bragg (R)
District 16
Rep. Ken Ferguson (D)
District 17
Rep. Vivian Flowers (D)
District 18
Rep. Richard Womack (R)
District 19
Rep. Justin Gonzales (R)
District 20
John Maddox (R)
District 21
Jim Reynolds (R)
Rep. Marcus Richmond (R)
District 22
Richard Alvin Midkiff (R)
Jack Wells (R)
Justice of the Peace Richard McGrew (R)
Judy Bowers (L)
District 23
Lanny Fite (R)
District 24
Rep. Bruce Cozart (R)
District 25
Rep. Les Warren (R)
District 26
Rick McClure (R)
Joyce Schimenti (D)
Lorna Nobles (R)
District 27
Gary Fults (Ind)
Rep. Julie Mayberry (R)
District 28
Tony Furman (R)
Patricia Ashley (Ind)
Marietta McClure (R)
District 29
Fred Love (D)
District 30
Fred Allen (D)
District 31
Mazhil Rajendran (D)
Keith Brooks (R)
Councilman RJ Hawk (R)
Sandy Furrer (Ind)
District 32
Ashley Hudson (D)
Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R)
District 33
Rep. Tippi McCullough (D)
District 34
Lee D. Miller (D)
Ryan D. Davis (D)
Joy C. Springer (D)
Roderick Greer Talley (Ind)
District 35
Andrew Collins (D)
District 36
Russell Williams III (D)
Denise Ennett (D)
District 37
Rep. Jamie Scott (D)
District 38
Matthew Stallings (D)
Carlton Wing (R)
District 39
Mark Lowery (R)
Kayla Applegate (D)
District 40
David Ray (R)
Allison Dougan (Ind)
David M. Dougan (Ind)
Karyn Maynard (R)
District 41
Rep. Karilyn Brown (R)
Jannie M. Cotton (D)
Zach Randall (D)
District 42
Mark Perry (D)
District 43
Brian S. Evans (R)
District 44
Rodney Govens (D)
Rep. Cameron Cooper (R)
District 45
Rep. Jim Wooten (R)
District 46
Rep. Les Eaves (R)
District 47
Craig Christiansen (R)
District 48
Rep. Reginald Murdock (D)
District 49
Justin Reeves (D)
Rep. Steve Hollowell (R)
District 50
Rep. Milton Nicks, Jr. (D)
District 51
Rep. Deborah Ferguson (D)
District 52
Dwight Tosh (R)
District 53
Mayor Jon Milligan (R)
Shawn Only (D)
Cole Peck (R)
Councilman Bobby Long (R)
District 54
Rep. Johnny Rye (R)
District 55
Gary Tobar (R)
Rep. Monte Hodges (D)
District 56
Joe Jett (R)
District 57
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R)
District 58
Ken Yarbrough (R)
Jim Burton (D)
Rep. Brandt Smith (R)
District 59
Reginald (Ray) Prunty (D)
Rep. Jack Ladyman (R)
District 60
Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R)
District 61
Marsh Davis (R)
District 62
Michelle Gray (R)
District 63
Rep. Stu Smith (R)
District 64
Rep. John Payton (R)
District 65
David Norman (D)
Rep. Rick Beck (R)
District 66
Rep. Josh Miller (R)
District 67
Rep. Stephen Meeks (R)
Steve Wilson (D)
District 68
Lisa L. Hassell (D)
Stan Berry (R)
District 69
Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R)
District 70
Rep. Spencer Hawks (R)
District 71
Rep. Joe Cloud (R)
District 72
James B. Phillips (R)
Rep. Steve Magie (D)
District 73
Mary Bentley (R)
District 74
Shawn Bates (R)
June Anteski (D)
Curtis J. Varnell (R)
Rep. Jon S. Eubanks (R)
District 75
Lee Johnson (R)
District 76
Caleb Harwell (D)
Rep. Cindy Crawford (R)
District 77
Stephen Edwards (L)
Rep. Justin Boyd (R)
District 78
Rep. Jay Richardson (D)
District 79
Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh (R)
District 80
Lou Reed Sharp (D)
Rep. Charlene Fite (R)
District 81
Rep. Bruce Coleman (R)
District 82
Mark H. Berry (R)
Gwen Ford Faulkenberry (D)
District 83
Rep. Keith Slape (R)
District 84
Rep. Denise Garner (D)
District 85
Brian Hester (R)
David Whitaker (D)
District 86
John S. LaTour (R)
Rep. Nicole Clowney (D)
District 87
Michael Bennett-Spears (D)
Robin Lundstrum (R)
District 88
Rep. Clint Penzo (R)
Hawley Woods (D)
District 89
Rep. Megan Godfrey (D)
Jed Duggar (R)
District 90
Kendon Underwood (R)
Chris Latimer (R)
Kelly Ross Kraut (D)
Jana Della Rosa (R)
District 91
Jorge Becker (R)
Scott Richardson (R)
Nick Jones (D)
Delia Haak (R)
District 92
Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R)
District 93
Daisy Bonilla (D)
Jim Dotson (R)
District 94
Adrienne Woods (R)
John P. Carr (R)
Jene Huffman-Gilreath (D)
District 95
Rep. Austin McCollum (R)
District 96
Jon Comstock (D)
Justice of the Peace Joshua Bryant (R)
District 97
Suzie Bell (D)
Harlan Breaux (R)
District 98
Rep. Ron McNair (R)
District 99
Rep. Jack Fortner (R)
District 100
Kevin Vornheder (L)
Paige Dillard Evans (R)
Rep. Nelda Speaks (R)
Print Headline: Primary candidates