Primary candidates

These are candidates for U.S. president, Congress and the state Legislature who filed this month at the state Capitol.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Republican, (R); Libertarian, (L); Independent (Ind).

Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.

[ARKANSAS ELECTIONS: Searchable list of candidates who have filed for office » arkansasonline.com/elections/2020candidates]

The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Julian Castro (D)

Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Michael R. Bloomberg (D)

Andrew Yang (D)

Bill Weld (R)

Michael Bennet (D)

Joe Sestak (D)

Donald J. Trump (R)

Marianne Williamson (D)

Tom Steyer (D)

Cory Booker (D)

Steve Bullock (D)

John K. Delaney (D)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (R)

Joseph R. Biden (D)

Elizabeth Warren (D)

Mosie Boyd (D)

Kamala Harris (D)

Pete Buttigieg (D)

Amy Klobuchar (D)

Bernie Sanders (D)

C.L. Gammon (Ind)

U.S. SENATE

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R)

Dan Whitfield (Ind)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 1

Congressman Rick Crawford (R)

District 2

Sen. Joyce Elliott (D)

J. Glenn Smith (Ind)

Congressman French Hill (R)

District 3

Congressman Steve Womack (R)

Michael J. Kalagias (L)

Celeste Williams (D)

District 4

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R)

Frank Gilbert (L)

William H. Hanson (D)

Arkansas Senate

District 1

Bart Hester (R)

Ronetta Francis (D)

District 2

Ryan Craig (D)

Sen. Jim Hendren (R)

District 7

Sen. Lance Eads (R)

District 11

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, Jr. (R)

District 12

Sen. Bruce Maloch (D)

Charles Beckham (R)

District 13

Brandon Overly (D)

Jeff Crow (R)

Sen. Alan Clark (R)

District 16

Sen. Breanne Davis (R)

District 21

Sen. John Cooper (R)

Rep. Dan Sullivan (R)

District 22

Sen. Dave Wallace (R)

District 23

Sen. Ronald Caldwell (R)

District 25

Sen. Stephanie Flowers (D)

Efrem Elliott (D)

District 26

Bill Dunklin (R)

Sen. Eddie L. Cheatham (D)

Ben Gilmore (R)

District 27

Sen. Trent Garner (R)

Keidra Burrell (D)

Garry L. Smith (D)

District 28

Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R)

District 29

Sen. Ricky Hill (R)

District 32

Bob Thomas (R)

Clarke Tucker (D)

District 34

Alisa Blaize Dixon (D)

Sen. Jane English (R)

Arkansas House of Representatives

District 1

Rep. Carol Dalby (R)

District 2

Rep. Lane Jean (R)

District 3

Larry D. Faulkner, Sr. (D)

Danny Watson (R)

District 4

Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R)

District 5

Chase McDowell (R)

Rep. David Fielding (D)

District 6

Matthew J. Shepherd (R)

District 7

Rep. Sonia Eubanks Barker (R)

George Calloway, Jr. (D)

District 8

Christopher Ogburn (D)

Rep. Jeffrey R. Wardlaw (R)

District 9

Rep. LeAnne Burch (D)

Howard Beaty (R)

District 10

Rep. Mike Holcomb (R)

District 11

Rep. Don Glover (D)

Mark D. McElroy (R)

District 12

David Tollett (R)

Rep. Chris Richey (D)

District 13

Rep. David Hillman (R)

District 14

Christia Jones (Ind)

Rick Bransford (D)

Rep. Roger Dale Lynch (R)

District 15

Wayne Willems (L)

Rep. Ken Bragg (R)

District 16

Rep. Ken Ferguson (D)

District 17

Rep. Vivian Flowers (D)

District 18

Rep. Richard Womack (R)

District 19

Rep. Justin Gonzales (R)

District 20

John Maddox (R)

District 21

Jim Reynolds (R)

Rep. Marcus Richmond (R)

District 22

Richard Alvin Midkiff (R)

Jack Wells (R)

Justice of the Peace Richard McGrew (R)

Judy Bowers (L)

District 23

Lanny Fite (R)

District 24

Rep. Bruce Cozart (R)

District 25

Rep. Les Warren (R)

District 26

Rick McClure (R)

Joyce Schimenti (D)

Lorna Nobles (R)

District 27

Gary Fults (Ind)

Rep. Julie Mayberry (R)

District 28

Tony Furman (R)

Patricia Ashley (Ind)

Marietta McClure (R)

District 29

Fred Love (D)

District 30

Fred Allen (D)

District 31

Mazhil Rajendran (D)

Keith Brooks (R)

Councilman RJ Hawk (R)

Sandy Furrer (Ind)

District 32

Ashley Hudson (D)

Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R)

District 33

Rep. Tippi McCullough (D)

District 34

Lee D. Miller (D)

Ryan D. Davis (D)

Joy C. Springer (D)

Roderick Greer Talley (Ind)

District 35

Andrew Collins (D)

District 36

Russell Williams III (D)

Denise Ennett (D)

District 37

Rep. Jamie Scott (D)

District 38

Matthew Stallings (D)

Carlton Wing (R)

District 39

Mark Lowery (R)

Kayla Applegate (D)

District 40

David Ray (R)

Allison Dougan (Ind)

David M. Dougan (Ind)

Karyn Maynard (R)

District 41

Rep. Karilyn Brown (R)

Jannie M. Cotton (D)

Zach Randall (D)

District 42

Mark Perry (D)

District 43

Brian S. Evans (R)

District 44

Rodney Govens (D)

Rep. Cameron Cooper (R)

District 45

Rep. Jim Wooten (R)

District 46

Rep. Les Eaves (R)

District 47

Craig Christiansen (R)

District 48

Rep. Reginald Murdock (D)

District 49

Justin Reeves (D)

Rep. Steve Hollowell (R)

District 50

Rep. Milton Nicks, Jr. (D)

District 51

Rep. Deborah Ferguson (D)

District 52

Dwight Tosh (R)

District 53

Mayor Jon Milligan (R)

Shawn Only (D)

Cole Peck (R)

Councilman Bobby Long (R)

District 54

Rep. Johnny Rye (R)

District 55

Gary Tobar (R)

Rep. Monte Hodges (D)

District 56

Joe Jett (R)

District 57

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R)

District 58

Ken Yarbrough (R)

Jim Burton (D)

Rep. Brandt Smith (R)

District 59

Reginald (Ray) Prunty (D)

Rep. Jack Ladyman (R)

District 60

Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R)

District 61

Marsh Davis (R)

District 62

Michelle Gray (R)

District 63

Rep. Stu Smith (R)

District 64

Rep. John Payton (R)

District 65

David Norman (D)

Rep. Rick Beck (R)

District 66

Rep. Josh Miller (R)

District 67

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R)

Steve Wilson (D)

District 68

Lisa L. Hassell (D)

Stan Berry (R)

District 69

Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R)

District 70

Rep. Spencer Hawks (R)

District 71

Rep. Joe Cloud (R)

District 72

James B. Phillips (R)

Rep. Steve Magie (D)

District 73

Mary Bentley (R)

District 74

Shawn Bates (R)

June Anteski (D)

Curtis J. Varnell (R)

Rep. Jon S. Eubanks (R)

District 75

Lee Johnson (R)

District 76

Caleb Harwell (D)

Rep. Cindy Crawford (R)

District 77

Stephen Edwards (L)

Rep. Justin Boyd (R)

District 78

Rep. Jay Richardson (D)

District 79

Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh (R)

District 80

Lou Reed Sharp (D)

Rep. Charlene Fite (R)

District 81

Rep. Bruce Coleman (R)

District 82

Mark H. Berry (R)

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry (D)

District 83

Rep. Keith Slape (R)

District 84

Rep. Denise Garner (D)

District 85

Brian Hester (R)

David Whitaker (D)

District 86

John S. LaTour (R)

Rep. Nicole Clowney (D)

District 87

Michael Bennett-Spears (D)

Robin Lundstrum (R)

District 88

Rep. Clint Penzo (R)

Hawley Woods (D)

District 89

Rep. Megan Godfrey (D)

Jed Duggar (R)

District 90

Kendon Underwood (R)

Chris Latimer (R)

Kelly Ross Kraut (D)

Jana Della Rosa (R)

District 91

Jorge Becker (R)

Scott Richardson (R)

Nick Jones (D)

Delia Haak (R)

District 92

Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R)

District 93

Daisy Bonilla (D)

Jim Dotson (R)

District 94

Adrienne Woods (R)

John P. Carr (R)

Jene Huffman-Gilreath (D)

District 95

Rep. Austin McCollum (R)

District 96

Jon Comstock (D)

Justice of the Peace Joshua Bryant (R)

District 97

Suzie Bell (D)

Harlan Breaux (R)

District 98

Rep. Ron McNair (R)

District 99

Rep. Jack Fortner (R)

District 100

Kevin Vornheder (L)

Paige Dillard Evans (R)

Rep. Nelda Speaks (R)