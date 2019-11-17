North Little Rock notebook

Tree, Argenta Plaza highlight festival

The city of North Little Rock is preparing for its annual Northern Lights Festival, which will unveil the tallest Christmas tree in the city's history and the new Argenta Plaza.

The Northern Lights Festival is scheduled for Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., on the new Argenta Plaza at 510 Main Street in North Little Rock, according to a news release. Officials said the city will bring a 38-foot Christmas tree plus a 4-foot star to the grand opening of the plaza in the Argenta Arts District of North Little Rock.

Attendees can participate in horse carriage rides; a market of locally made goods; food trucks and libations; a kids' zone with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and making holiday cards for veterans; story time with Laman Library on a Rock Region Metro streetcar; carolers and actors from Argenta Community Theater's A Christmas Carol in period costume, and more. Free street parking is available downtown.

Food security focus of new program

The St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock is launching a new AmeriCorps program called Full Circle FarmCorps.

The program is designed to promote food security -- access to affordable, nutritious food -- and strengthen communities through farming, teaching, and outreach, a news release said. FarmCorps is recruiting nine AmeriCorps members to serve 1,200 hours each at seven sites throughout Pulaski County, where Feeding America reports there are an estimated 75,980 food insecure people.

The AmeriCorps members will support gardens, teach nutrition, and engage volunteers for an eight-month commitment from January through August at the following sites in Pulaski County: the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Interfaith Power & Light, Dunbar Community Garden, Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, Heifer International, North Little Rock Fit 2 Live, and the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas.

