Express Rx to open corporate headquarters in Little Rock, add 24 jobs

Express Rx said Monday that it has chosen to locate its corporate headquarters in Little Rock.

The expansion will add 24 jobs over the next three years with a payroll ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million, company officials said.

“At Express Rx, we are focused on providing the highest quality health care services possible,” said Galen Perkins, Express Rx chief executive officer. “With its convenient location, able workforce and strong community support, our Little Rock headquarters will help fuel our continued growth.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Express Rx was attracted to Little Rock because of its educated workforce, favorable business climate and quality of life amenities.

The first Express Rx opened in Miami, Okla. in 2013. A Little Rock store opened in 2016 and since then the company has opened stores in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. In October, Express Rx, with MHR Fund Management LLC, purchased 10 Fred’s Pharmacies in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The company now has 18 locations in eight southeastern U.S. states.

