Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Express Rx to open corporate headquarters in Little Rock, add 24 jobs

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:47 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This Express Rx store is on Cantrell Road in Little Rock. The company, founded by four former executives at USA Drug, is expanding its stores and services. - Photo by Melissa Gerrits

Express Rx said Monday that it has chosen to locate its corporate headquarters in Little Rock.

The expansion will add 24 jobs over the next three years with a payroll ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million, company officials said.

“At Express Rx, we are focused on providing the highest quality health care services possible,” said Galen Perkins, Express Rx chief executive officer. “With its convenient location, able workforce and strong community support, our Little Rock headquarters will help fuel our continued growth.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Express Rx was attracted to Little Rock because of its educated workforce, favorable business climate and quality of life amenities.

The first Express Rx opened in Miami, Okla. in 2013. A Little Rock store opened in 2016 and since then the company has opened stores in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. In October, Express Rx, with MHR Fund Management LLC, purchased 10 Fred’s Pharmacies in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The company now has 18 locations in eight southeastern U.S. states.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT