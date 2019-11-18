Former Conway High School student sentenced to 7 years in plan to shoot up, bomb school

A former Conway High School student who said he wanted to bomb his alma mater and open fire on its students was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Daniel Croslin, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threatening in September. In addition to seven years in the Department of Corrections, Croslin will serve a two-year suspended sentence.

Police began investigating Croslin in August 2018 after a counselor at UAMS told police Croslin had spoken about wanting to shoot people at Conway High School, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said he was bullied as a student and wanted “them” to hurt the way he did, though he did not mention any names.

The counselor told police she believed Croslin would carry out the shooting, if he had the means. Croslin told doctors at UAMS he had access to guns at both his mother's and father’s homes.

Croslin said he wrote plans for the shooting, as well as for bombs, in a notebook that was left at an old apartment. Police contacted his former roommate, who found the notebook.

Inside the notebook were pages of writing detailing the bullying Croslin experienced, the affidavit states, and plans for specifically how he would carry out a shooting and bombing at the school.

When interviewed by police shortly after his arrest, Croslin said he was sincere about his plans to commit the attack before being hospitalized, and that he intended to carry out the plans when he wrote them.