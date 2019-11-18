TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection to close Rushing Road bridge

A routine bridge inspection of the Rushing Road bridge over Pine Creek in Pope County will require closing the bridge Tuesday,﻿ the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The bridge, which is 5.6 miles northwest of the junction of Arkansas 7 with Rushing Road, also called Pope County Road 12, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Closing the one-lane bridge will allow crews to use equipment, often called a snooper, to inspect the underside of the bridge, the department said. Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes for the duration of the bridge closing. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs.