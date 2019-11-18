TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection to close Rushing Road bridge

A routine bridge inspection of the Rushing Road bridge over Pine Creek in Pope County will require closing the bridge Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
The bridge, which is 5.6 miles northwest of the junction of Arkansas 7 with Rushing Road, also called Pope County Road 12, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Closing the one-lane bridge will allow crews to use equipment, often called a snooper, to inspect the underside of the bridge, the department said. Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes for the duration of the bridge closing. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.