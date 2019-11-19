• Tim Meyers, a Sedgwick County, Kan., sheriff's lieutenant, said a wandering camel, cow and donkey were returned to a wildlife park worker after Goddard police posted on social media that if they couldn't find the owners, then they would be "halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season."

• Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California who accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, accepted an award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, saying she felt she had a responsibility to speak out.

• Manuel Van Santen, a Pima County, Ariz., sheriff's deputy, faces an internal investigation after an eight-minute video showed him cursing and holding a shirtless 15-year-old boy with no arms and no legs facedown on a group home's kitchen floor.

• Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, of Lakeland, Fla., accused of punching a youth baseball league umpire after a game, breaking one of the man's teeth and cutting his lip over a disputed call, was charged with felony battery, sheriff's deputies said.

• Ricky Scaman, sheriff of Falls County, Texas, said a 59-year-old man died and his 55-year-old neighbor was wounded and hospitalized after the two exchanged gunfire during an argument while riding all-terrain vehicles on a rural road.

• Zaw Zaw, 41, a Burmese immigrant who wanted a circumcision but instead got a vasectomy from a doctor in Des Moines, Iowa, was awarded a $2 million judgment but will only get $1.4 million after jurors decided he was partly responsible because he used interpreters when he signed consent forms.

• Damon Simmons, 18, a high school student in Louisville, Ky., faces assault and other charges after police said he and three unnamed youths attacked an autistic classmate in a bathroom, leaving him with a fractured jaw and several lost teeth.

• Victor Fossi Grieco, 51, a Venezuelan pilot who pleaded guilty to smuggling 230 pounds of gold worth about $5 million in the nose of a small plane he landed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was sentenced to time served, authorities said.

• Isabelle Mason, 21, and Jaimee Pack, 19, accused of stealing a pair of guinea pigs and then lobbing one of the animals at the owner of a pet store in Danville, Ky., as they made their escape, both face shoplifting, robbery and animal cruelty charges.

A Section on 11/19/2019