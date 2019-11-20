Sections
WATCH LIVE: Clintons host domestic economic policy conference in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:18 a.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --11/10/2016-- The Clinton Presidential Center is reflected in the pool out front Thursday, November 10, 2016.

The Clinton Foundation hosted a domestic policy conference Wednesday in Little Rock.

Titled "Economic Inclusion and Growth: The Way Forward," the event will features former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, plus government, business and nonprofit leaders.

The program is set to "emphasize the need for a collective effort to drive action and help financial growth partners scale impact, [and] address the income gap and racial wealth disparities," the foundation said in an October news release. The event will also highlight ways to "better support underserved communities, small businesses and entrepreneurs."

Former Clinton administrations are scheduled to participate, along with mayors, lenders, investors and community activists.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

