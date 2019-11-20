WATCH LIVE: Clintons host domestic economic policy conference in Little Rock

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --11/10/2016-- The Clinton Presidential Center is reflected in the pool out front Thursday, November 10, 2016. The Center will offer free admission for retired military personnel and their families on Veterans Day, and also offer free admission for everyone on Saturday, November 12, to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Center's opening.

The Clinton Foundation hosted a domestic policy conference Wednesday in Little Rock.

Titled "Economic Inclusion and Growth: The Way Forward," the event will features former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, plus government, business and nonprofit leaders.

The program is set to "emphasize the need for a collective effort to drive action and help financial growth partners scale impact, [and] address the income gap and racial wealth disparities," the foundation said in an October news release. The event will also highlight ways to "better support underserved communities, small businesses and entrepreneurs."

Former Clinton administrations are scheduled to participate, along with mayors, lenders, investors and community activists.

