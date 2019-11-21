Man suspected in killing of woman in Jonesboro arrested

A man suspected of killing a woman who was found dead Wednesday morning in Jonesboro has been arrested, authorities say.

Corey McCullon, 31, of Trumann, was arrested in Missouri by Caruthersville police and the Pemiscot County sheriff’s office, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department.

The investigation started when Jonesboro police responded just before 7 a.m. Wednesday a home in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Street, according to a department Facebook post.

Keisha Criglar, 29, was found dead there of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.