• The British band Coldplay has decided not to take on a global tour because of environmental concerns. Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC on Thursday that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment by being carbon neutral. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral," Martin said. He says the band has had a number of major tours and wants to find a way to make the next tour more about giving than taking. The bands new album, Everyday Life, was released today. Coldplay is scheduled to perform two concerts in Amman, Jordan, today in the early morning and midafternoon to mirror the two sides of their 52-minute album, "Sunrise" and "Sunset" which will be livestreamed. The band also plans to play a show on Monday at London's Natural History Museum that it says will be its only performance of Everyday Life in the United Kingdom. Proceeds will go to the London environmental law nonprofit ClientEarth. Coldplay joins other popular artists including Jack Johnson, Pearl Jam and Adele who are seeking to lessen the environmental effects of their tours, including travel, venues, lighting and merchandise, as scientists warn that climate change is a growing global emergency.

• Former American Idol contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl, federal authorities said Thursday in Virginia. Barba, 32, pleaded guilty in July to possessing with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be stronger and more lethal than heroin. Barba appeared on reality television shows American Idol and Fear Factor. The investigation that led to her arrest began when police heard someone was going to deliver a large amount of fentanyl in Norfolk, Va. Police staked out a stash house and arrested Barba, who had arrived from Los Angeles that day.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Oct. 16, 2010, file photo, Antonella Barba arrives to the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York.

• Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and violating Tennessee's open-container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way on a one-way road. Hunt was arrested Thursday morning, booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV. According to an arrest warrant, police spotted a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway that was swerving in and out of its lane. Police said the driver, identified as Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol "recently." A representative for Hunt didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Hunt's hits include "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party" and "Take Your Time."

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

This May 20, 2018 file photo shows Sam Hunt accepting the award for top country song for "Body Like A Back Road" at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

A Section on 11/22/2019