Ashley Gail Fleming - Peyton Austin Troillett

Wedding vows were exchanged by Ashley Gail Fleming and Peyton Austin Troillett at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Grandeur House. The Rev. Bill Wellons officiated.

Parents of the bride are Ginger and Paul Fleming of Little Rock. Her grandparents are David and the late Pat Fleming of Little Rock and the late Helon and Wayne Carter of Memphis.

Monika and Larry Troillett of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Mary Jean and the late Raymond Troillett of Little Rock, Jim and the late Edith Holland of Eureka Springs and the late Charles Mettetal of Benton.

The aisle entrance had two large pedestal arrangements of dusty rose, blush and burgundy wedding flowers. The altar featured a large wooden cross with hydrangeas and garden roses. Music was by guitarist Aaron Williams.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory crepe gown. The bodice had cap sleeves and was embellished with scalloped lace and beading. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas, blush ranunculus, burgundy scabiosa, cream spray roses and garden roses.

Matron of honor was Madalyn Duncan of Huntington Beach, Calif. Bridesmaids were Whitney Browder of Pelham, Ala.; Sara Frankowski and Peyton Hildebrand, both of Fayetteville; and Emma Huett of Bentonville. They wore sleeveless dusty rose-colored gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Vivian Allmendinger and Priscilla Allmendinger and ring bearer was Croix Allmendinger, all of Little Rock.

The groom's honor attendants were Nick Bower of Fayetteville and Joey Chatterton of Portland, Ore. Groomsmen were Zach Cole of Centerton, David Reed of Eureka Springs, James Reed of Overland Park, Kan., and Ian Reynolds of Fayetteville. Guests were seated by Mark Buck of Fayetteville; Davis Fleming, brother of the bride, and Stephen Reimer, both of Little Rock; and Grant Fleming of New York, brother of the bride.

A reception at The Grandeur House was held after the ceremony. Guest tables were centered with dusty rose, blush and burgundy wedding flower arrangements in various sizes.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is a registered nurse at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The groom has a nursing degree from Baptist School of Nursing and is also a registered nurse at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

After a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Little Rock.

