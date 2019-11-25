Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Lobbyist in Arkansas corruption scheme gets 7 years in prison
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Aide at Little Rock middle school accused of hitting boy, 12, placed on leave

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

An aide at a Little Rock middle school is on administrative leave and police are investigating after he was accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy earlier this month.

The mother of the boy, a student at Cloverdale Middle School’s community-based instruction class, returned to the campus on Nov. 15 after her son came home with his face “swollen and bruised,” according to a Little Rock police report. She told the school secretary that her son said “one of his teachers hit him,” the report states.

Authorities said another member of the boy’s family asked him if he was playing in the school bathroom and fell down, and he replied yes.

According to police, the aide, 64-year-old William Jarmon, said in a written statement that he remembered taking four boys into the bathroom and that, when the 12-year-old refused to leave, he held the boy’s hand and “moved him toward the door.”

Cloverdale Principal Wanda Ruffins checked surveillance footage Nov. 18 and said it showed the boy fall onto his hand, his face “eventually touching the concrete” as Jarmon exited the bathroom behind him, the report states. The aide called for a classroom teacher to get the student off the ground.

The boy’s mother told administrators Nov. 20 that her son claimed Jarmon struck him. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries to his right eye, authorities said.

Little Rock School District officials learned of the accusations late Saturday, according to a news release by the district. Jarmon was placed on leave pending an investigation, the release states.

The Little Rock Police Department is also investigating, department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Monday.

According to the district’s statement, their investigation will continue when classes resume next week.

“When we are made aware of such allegations, we investigate them promptly and thoroughly, and will take appropriate action,” the release states.

The Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock released a statement Saturday decrying the reported “physical aggression” against the student, who they described as Mexican and 12 years old.

“The Government of Mexico in Little Rock condemns any type of physical, emotional, or economic aggression against any person, no matter their race, gender, religion or nationality, particularly if the victim is a minor,” the consulate’s release states.

The consulate said it offered attorneys to the family of the boy to “initiate legal actions against whomever is responsible” but didn’t indicate in the release whether the family planned to file a lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT