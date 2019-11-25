Former high school of 'The Voice' contestant Marybeth Byrd plans viewing party

A general view of the set of "The Voice", is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

The former high school of The Voice contestant Marybeth Byrd is preparing for a 500-person viewing party Monday night that will be featured on the show. Monday's episode will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Armorel High School. No more than 500 people will be let in for the “filming” portion, according to a Facebook post by the school. Doors will reopen when that is over.

Byrd, whose fans have been dubbed “Byrd Watchers,” will sing live Monday as she battles the ten other remaining contestants for the chance to advance. Viewers can vote after the show to help Byrd advance to the next round of the competition.

Last week, Byrd sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in memory of her grandfather, and viewer votes gave her an automatic spot in this week’s competition.

Previous performances have earned her high praise from all the judges, including Blake Shelton, who said he believes she has the chops to make it all the way to the finale.

“I think she has everything it takes to win this show,” Shelton said on a previous episode.

The winner of the season will earn a cash prize and record deal.

Those hoping to attend Monday’s viewing party may not wear any clothing with logos aside from promoting Marybeth Byrd, Jake Byrd or Armorel. Children in 6th grade or below must be accompanied by an adult, according to the Facebook post.