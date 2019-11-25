Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in northeast Arkansas, officials say

Police tape
A man and woman were found dead Friday morning in Lawrence County in what officials believe is a murder-suicide.
The two were found shot in their temporary residence near Strawberry, according to Lawrence County Coroner Robert Chris Warden.
Warden, who said he was called to the home at about 7 a.m., declined to identify the pair but said they had been dating.
A call to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates about whether the agency was investigating the deaths wasn’t immediately returned early Monday afternoon.
