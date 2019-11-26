Police ID man fatally shot behind Arkansas grocery store

Searcy police identified the man shot and killed Saturday as 41-year-old Thomas Bernard Hunt.

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots behind Kroger on East Race Avenue.

Hunt was found in the area of North Moss Street and East Market Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Unity Health Hospital, where he later died.

Sgt. Todd DeWitt said the incident is still under investigation. DeWitt said this is the second homicide in Searcy this year.