North Little Rock police probe death of 8-month-old found unresponsive at day care

North Little Rock police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old child who was found unresponsive at a day care center Tuesday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

North Little Rock police responded at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to JFK Early Learning Center Inc., 6201 John F. Kennedy Blvd., where a 911 caller reported that a baby was unresponsive, Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

First responders transported the child by ambulance to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where the baby was later pronounced dead, Cooper said. The baby was not identified Wednesday.

Due to the age of the child, Cooper said detectives have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the child’s death.