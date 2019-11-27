CROSS COUNTRY

Harter wins national award

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lance Harter, in his 30th year as coach of the University of Arkansas women's cross country and track and field teams, is the 2019 national coach of the year it was announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Harter, whose Razorbacks won the NCAA title on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind., is the first SEC coach to be named national cross country coach of the year.

The Peter Tegen Award is named after the former Wisconsin coach.

It is the eighth national coach of the year honor for Harter and third in 2019, along with being named for indoor and outdoor track and field -- national championships Arkansas also won this year.

-- Bob Holt

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Carlisle-Salem moved to Mountain Home

The Class 2A quarterfinal game between Carlisle and Salem has been moved from Salem to Mountain Home because of poor field conditions, the Arkansas Activities Association announced Tuesday.

Mountain Home's Bomber Stadium will host the game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Salem played a home playoff game Friday and defeated Parkers Chapel 46-22. Carlisle upset 7-2A Conference champion Foreman on the road 36-22.

The Carlisle-Salem game is one of two Class 2A quarterfinal games that will be played at a neutral site. Hazen and Fordyce are playing at Warren's Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium on Friday because of poor field conditions at Fordyce.

-- Jeremy Muck

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Broyles Award semifinalists named

SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, a Shiloh Christian graduate, who played at Arkansas, is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

The 15 semifinalists will be trimmed to five finalists, who will be invited to the award ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Marriott hotel.

Lashlee is in his second year as the offensive coordinator at SMU. He previously was the offensive coordinator at Connecticut, Auburn, Arkansas State and Samford.

The other semifinalists are Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

UCA has 13 all-conference selections

The University of Central Arkansas Bears placed a league-high 13 players to the All-Southland Conference team on Tuesday, including SLC Freshman of the Year Tyler Hudson.

Hudson, a receiver from Spring, Texas, has a team-high 52 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns and is averaging 18.1 yards per reception and was named to the second team

Earning first-team selections were wide receiver Lujuan Winningham, offensive lineman Hunter Watts and cornerback Robert Rochell.

UCA's second-team selections included Hudson, quarterback Breylin Smith, running back Carlos Blackman, defensive end Nathan Grant, safety Juan Jackson and kick returner Cameron Myers.

Third-team selections were offensive linemen Toby Sanderson and Jaylen Hendrix, placekicker Hayden Ray and linebacker T.J. Campbell.

Nine from Lyon earn all-conference

Lyon College had nine players selected to the all-Sooner Athletic Conference team on Tuesday.

Leading the way was wide receiver Randy Satterfield, who led the conference in receiving yards (867) and touchdown receptions (11) and was named SAC newcomer and athlete of the year.

Also earning first-team honors were linebacker Sam Taylor, defensive lineman Kareem Warren and defensive back Cornelius Williams.

Earning second-team honors were quarterback Isaiah Bradford, offensive linemen Jason Vakasioula and Moise Occulis , defensive lineman Justin Gammage and kicker Ignacio Gomez.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA hires new coach

John Newberry was promoted as the new head coach at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

Newberry was the associate coach this past season and has served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since 2017. He replaces Jeni Jones Chatman, who resigned following the 2019 season to devote time to her family following the birth of her son.

Newberry is in his second stint with UCA volleyball, originally joining the coaching staff in 2012. Newberry, a 2005 graduate of UCA, was on the Sugar Bears' staff from 2012-2014 under David McFatrich before following him to Mississippi State for two seasons. He returned to join Jones Chatman's staff in the summer of 2017.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU beats Missouri S&T

Diamond Morris scored 20 points to lead Southern Arkansas University (5-1) to a 71-74 victory over Missouri S&T on Tuesday afternoon in Magnolia.

Arianna Gunn had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Kisi Young finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds for Southern Arkansas. SAU, which led 28-15 after the first quarter and 52-32 at halftime, shot 46.4% from the floor.

SAU, which had points from 11 players, got 50 points from its bench and scored 28 points off turnovers.

Mykala Baylor led Missouri S&T (3-3) with 20 points.

Henderson State edges Missouri Southern

Pink Jones scored 25 points to lead Henderson State University (5-1) to a 81-78 victory over Missouri Southern (2-5) on Tuesday night in Arkadelphia.

Lani Snowden scored 16 points and Hailey Estes had 11 points and nine rebounds. Henderson State shot 45.9% from the floor and scored 22 points off 21 turnovers.

Destiny Cozart led Missouri Southern with 28 points and Chasidee Owens had 19.

Lyon wins on the road

Lyon College (5-1) defeated Philander Smith 71-64 on Tuesday night in Little Rock, earning Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange her 300th career victory.

Lyon opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and outscored Philander Smith (10-2) 27-10 in the final quarter.

Liz Henderson led Lyon College with 26 points, 18 coming in the second half. Jade Giron finished with 13 points. Terralyn Dominick led Philander Smith with 14 points and Larena Walker and Ciara Pettis had 13.

