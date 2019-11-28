Rogers set to raise water, sewer rates

ROGERS -- Residents of Rogers will see their water and sewer rates increase about 12% beginning April 1.

The City Council on Tuesday voted for rate increases for the next five years. Water and sewer rates are set to increase about 60% and 49%, respectively, by 2025.

For example, a resident who uses 1,500 gallons of water in a month will go from paying $23.78 for water and sewer services to $26.66 in 2020 and to $36.27 by 2025.

Brent Dobler, superintendent for Rogers Water Utilities, said the rate increases are needed to help pay for $72 million in water projects and $81 million worth of sewer projects.

The projects are necessary in part to accommodate the city's growth as well as several planned street and infrastructure projects, such as widening Walnut Street, Dobler said.

The nearly $300 million bond that voters approved in 2018 included $180 million for street projects.

Rogers also needs to repair or replace water and sewer pipes, some of which are 100 years old, Dobler previously said.

About $38 million worth of work, including new equipment and equipment repairs, is planned for the city treatment plant, the Rogers Water Utilities Pollution Control Facility, off Rainbow Road on the city's west side.

Rogers' sewer rates last increased by 8% in 2008. Water rates rose 17% in 2015 when the department was operating at a deficit, Dobler said.

Rogers Water Utilities' original proposal included annual 3% increases for both water and sewer rates in 2026. Council members amended the ordinances to omit that part with the intention of having another rate study conducted to determine necessary increases.

Council Member Betsy Reithemeyer said the city has no way of knowing how much of an increase will be needed in five years. Council Member Barney Hayes expressed similar sentiments.

The original proposal called for the increases to go into effect Jan. 1, but council members changed the date to April 1 to allow more time to notify the public.

Jennifer Lattin of Rogers Water Utilities said the delay wouldn't cause any projects to be delayed and that the utility would adjust its budget accordingly.

No one spoke for or against the proposal at the mandated public hearing concerning the sewer rate increase or at a public forum before the council meeting.

The council approved both increases unanimously. Council Member Clay Kendall was absent.

