Storm piles on misery for holiday travelers

Travelers enter Terminal 3 at O’Hare Airport in Chicago on Wednesday as the Thanksgiving travel period kicks into high gear. A powerful winter storm threatened to upset travel plans for millions of people as it caused hundreds of canceled flights, creating traffic delays in the upper Midwest. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1128travel/

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after slamming into the Rocky Mountains, a powerful winter storm rolled across the Midwest on Wednesday, threatening to scramble Thanksgiving plans for millions of people during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The storm, which was blamed for one death and hundreds of canceled flights, pushed east into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It dropped close to a foot of snow in some areas even as the weather system weakened and headed toward New York and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said.

But the West was not free of heavy weather. A "bomb cyclone"-- a system that triggers a rapid drop in air pressure -- took snow to the mountains and wind and rain along the California and Oregon coasts. Drivers on Interstate 5 near the Oregon-California border spent 17 hours or more in stopped traffic as blizzard conditions whirled outside. Some slept in their vehicles.

"It's one of those things, you couldn't make it up if you tried," National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett said of back-to-back storms forming around the holiday.

Christina Williams and her 13-year-old son, who live in Portland, Ore., got stuck in the storm as they tried to drive to the San Francisco area for Thanksgiving. Williams said she and other stranded drivers all around her connected on Twitter using weather-related hashtags and began to communicate to find out what conditions were like in other parts of the backup.

"There were spin-outs everywhere. There were trucks that were abandoned. And every time we stopped and started moving again, there were people who couldn't start moving again," Williams said. "Every time we stopped I was like, 'Is this it? Are we going to be here overnight?'"

It took more than 17 hours to reach Redding, Calif., where they got a hotel room, she said.

Snow and downed trees and power lines closed roads. Others were reduced to a single lane, transportation officials said.

Minneapolis awoke to as much as 9 inches of snow. Drivers were warned to stay off the roads at least until the winds died down.

"If you can wait a little bit today, the better off you'll be because the roads will be being cleared, and our snow is pretty much wrapping up," said Tyler Hasenstein, a weather service meteorologist in Minneapolis.

At the city's main airport, Delta Air Lines filled de-icing tanks, called in extra flight dispatchers and assigned some of its 20 in-house meteorologists to focus on the forecast.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said three runways were open Wednesday, but Federal Aviation Administration data showed that travelers were still experiencing delays of more than an hour.

At Chicago's O'Hare Airport, one of the nation's busiest, the FAA said heavy traffic was causing delays of up to 30 minutes and rising. Airlines worried that things could get worse if winds picked up.

The northern reaches of Wisconsin also saw 7 to 10 inches of snow, with more falling. The Milwaukee airport reported wind and rain, but there was no snow within 100 miles of the city.

On Tuesday, weather-related damage and delays were widespread.

About 10 inches of snow mixed with winds that limited visibility and canceled about 30% of the 1,600 average daily flights at Denver's main airport.

Southwest Airlines canceled about 200 flights. Spokesman Brad Hawkins said it would take a couple of days to rebook stranded passengers on other flights because there are few empty seats during the pre-Thanksgiving travel crush.

The storm dumped nearly 3 feet of snow in parts of northern Colorado. One person was killed, when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other trucks on Interstate 70 near the ski town of Vail.

By Friday, another storm will begin to develop over the Rockies, carrying snow to places like Salt Lake City -- a major airport hub.

It will then transfer its energy to a more powerful surface low organizing over the Plains. Along its cold front, strong storms are possible to the south Friday night. That could mean airport headaches in Dallas and Oklahoma City. Heavy rain is possible farther north in Kansas City.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Peipert, Bob Moen, Olga R. Rodriguez, Gillian Flaccus, Scott Sonner and Paul Davenport of The Associated Press; and by Andrew Freedman, Matthew Cappucci and Brittany Shammas of The Washington Post.

