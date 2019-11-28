Wednesday's scores
Fort Smith Northside 45, De Smet Jesuit, Mo. 39
TODAY'S GAMES
BOYS
Fort Smith Northside vs. Woodward Academy, Ga.
Haas Hall vs. Arkansas Arts Academy
Rumble on the Ridge at Forrest City
Bryant vs. Tri Cities, Ga.
Bartlett, Tenn. vs. iSchool, Texas
Forrest City vs. Osborne, Ga.
North Little Rock vs. Kenwood, Tenn.
TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES
BOYS
Branson 70, Harrison 47
Doniphan, Mo. 52, Pocahontas 51
Elkins 66, Life Way Christian 22
Mansfield 61, Hackett 59
Neosho, Mo. 59, Pea Ridge 48
Rector 65, Sloan-Hendrix 31
Springdale Har-Ber 82, Clarksville 57
Valley Springs 80, Future School of Fort Smith 45
GIRLS
Mansfield 53, Hackett 44
Pocahontas 49, Doniphan, Mo. 37
Sports on 11/28/2019
Print Headline: Thursday's high school basketball schedule
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.