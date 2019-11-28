Sections
Thursday's high school basketball schedule

Today at 2:26 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Fort Smith Northside 45, De Smet Jesuit, Mo. 39

TODAY'S GAMES

BOYS

Fort Smith Northside vs. Woodward Academy, Ga.

Haas Hall vs. Arkansas Arts Academy

Rumble on the Ridge at Forrest City

Bryant vs. Tri Cities, Ga.

Bartlett, Tenn. vs. iSchool, Texas

Forrest City vs. Osborne, Ga.

North Little Rock vs. Kenwood, Tenn.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

Branson 70, Harrison 47

Doniphan, Mo. 52, Pocahontas 51

Elkins 66, Life Way Christian 22

Mansfield 61, Hackett 59

Neosho, Mo. 59, Pea Ridge 48

Rector 65, Sloan-Hendrix 31

Springdale Har-Ber 82, Clarksville 57

Valley Springs 80, Future School of Fort Smith 45

GIRLS

Mansfield 53, Hackett 44

Pocahontas 49, Doniphan, Mo. 37

Sports on 11/28/2019

