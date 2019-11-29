Sections
Police: 2 Little Rock restaurants robbed at gunpoint on Thanksgiving

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Subway restaurant sign is shown in this 2015 file photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Two Little Rock restaurants were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police said.

A person brandishing a silver handgun robbed a Subway at 100 N. Van Buren St. around 6:30 p.m., according to a police report.

Witnesses said he had been sitting outside the restaurant by the dumpster for 30-40 minutes before he came in and took an unknown amount of money. He fled northbound, behind the business, according to witnesses. Police searched the area but did not find a possible suspect. The robber was described as a young black male who stood about 5 foot 6, weighed around 120 pounds and wore a light blue poncho, black pants and black shoes.

Less than an hour later, around 7:15 p.m., a gunman robbed the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 8824 Geyer Springs Road, according to a separate police report.

A witness told police the robber, who didn't wear gloves, took about $1,700 before fleeing northbound. The gunman was described as a black male with an afro who stood about 6 feet tall and wore a blue bandana over his face.

The witness said he recognized the man but could not provide his name. Police searched the area but found no possible suspects, according to the report.

