Follow live: Arkansas hosts Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky 10, Arkansas 4 - 15:18 left first half

Reggie Chaney has Arkansas' only score since the first stoppage in play. He caught at the free throw line, took a couple of dribbles and laid a floater off the glass. Nice move from him.

The Norse almost immediately answered Chaney's bucket with a tough Trevon Faulkner turnaround jumper over Jimmy Whitt. NKU has played very well in the opening four-plus minutes.

Northern Kentucky 8, Arkansas 2 - 17:29 left first half

Razorbacks look sloppy defensively, especially defending the 3. The Norse have knocked down 2 of their first 3 attempts from deep, and Eric Musselman calls for time for the first time this season.

Desi Sills scored the first bucket of the game on a baseline out of bounds play. NKU has scored eight straight.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Jeantal Cylla, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills and Adrio Bailey.

Razorbacks guard Mason Jones will not start today and is likely out. According to Arkansas' pre-game radio show, Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury. He did not go through pre-game layup lines.

This lineup has played all of 12 offensive possessions together this season, scoring at a 1.50 point-per-possession clip, and 10 defensive possessions, allowing .70 PPP.

Eric Musselman also announced today that former Arkansas defensive lineman Jamario Bell has joined the team as a walk-on. He certainly can provide some physicality and another interior presence to a thin, undersized frontline.

Northern Kentucky's starters: Tyler Sharpe (6-0), Bryson Langdon (5-9), Trevon Faulkner (6-3), Dantez Walton (6-6) and Silas Adheke (6-8).

NKU enters today's game 5-2 overall. It lost its toughest game to date at Missouri, 71-56. Sharpe led the Norse with 18 points and, as a team, they shot 8 of 29 from 3-point range against the Tigers. That is something else to keep an eye on: NKU's 3-point shooting. According to KenPom, 48.5 percent of its field goal attempts this season have come beyond the arc. Arkansas needs to be sharp in that area, as it has all season.

Walton is the Norse's top player. He takes 32.8 percent of the team's shots when in the lineup and he has shot 38.5 percent from deep on 39 attempts this season.