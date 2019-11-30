Memphis earns milestone victory

Memphis Coach Mike Norvell (center) lifts the American Athletic Conference West Division championship trophy Friday after the No. 18 Tigers defeated No. 19 Cincinnati 34-24 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The two teams will play again next week in Memphis for the conference championship.

MEMPHIS -- The Memphis Tigers marked off their first 11-win season along with the 500th victory in program history all in the same game.

Now those are almost afterthoughts with the Tigers' sights set on much, much more.

Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18 Memphis beat 19th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 Friday for the Tigers' third consecutive American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship -- and the Bearcats again -- next week.

This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1) will host a conference title game. And the Tigers will do it with a chance at playing in the Cotton Bowl still possible for a program that doesn't have many trophies around.

"We do want to celebrate it," Memphis Coach Mike Norvell said of that third consecutive division title. "But we're not done."

Memphis set up the rematch by snapping the East Division champ's nine-game winning streak. Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1) hadn't lost since being routed by Ohio State on Sept. 7, but having to return to the Liberty Bowl to play Memphis in consecutive weeks wasn't something Coach Luke Fickell thought would mean a Bearcats' loss.

"There's things you got to be able to do differently, there's things you got to be able to change," Fickell said. "But just like them, we still got to be who we are."

Joseph Dorceus and Bryce Huff had two sacks apiece, and Memphis finished with five. The Tigers came up with three turnovers, including an interception by Sanchez Blake Jr. with 1:35 left.

Memphis also forced Cincinnati three-and-out after Ahmad Gardner intercepted White with 7:49 left with the Tigers up only 27-24.

The Tigers led 20-17 when they put together their longest drive, going 83 yards over nine plays capped by a flea flicker. Patrick Taylor took the handoff, handed to Kedarian Jones who flipped the ball to White, who hit Damonte Coxie for a 46-yard TD with 13:22 left on a play that Memphis put in a couple of weeks ago.

"I put it out there for my guy, he made a good play and really good to see us execute something we've been practicing for two weeks," White said.

Antonio Gibson scored on a 29-yard TD run with 3:16 left for the final margin for Memphis. White also threw a 9-yard TD pass to Jones in the first quarter.

NO. 17 IOWA 27,

NEBRASKA 24

Photo by AP/NATI HARNIK

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs past Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor during a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Friday to help the No. 17 Hawkeyes beat Nebraska 27-24 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with a second left to lift Iowa past Nebraska and keep the Cornhuskers out of the postseason for a third consecutive season.

The Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish second half offensively to beat the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) for a fifth consecutive year and second year in a row on a late field goal. Last year, Iowa won on a 41-yarder as time expired.

Iowa, which had its 14-point lead wiped out in the third quarter, started its final possession at its 26 with 32 seconds left. Stanley had a long pass to Nico Ragaini overturned to incomplete on video review, but then completed a pair of 22-yard passes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta to bring on the reliable Duncan.

The Huskers called two timeouts before Duncan drilled the winner down the middle.

Nebraska, down 24-10 at half, tied it with back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter. Luke McCaffrey entered the game for a play in place of quarterback Adrian Martinez, rolled to his left and hit JD Spielman with a perfect 39-yard TD pass.

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz moved ahead of the man he replaced, Hayden Fry, on the Big Ten list for career conference wins. Ferentz has 97, behind only Ohio State's Woody Hayes (153), Michigan's Bo Schembechler (143) and the University of Chicago's Amos Alonzo Stagg (115).

NO. 20 BOISE STATE 31,

COLORADO STATE 24

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores, defensive tackle David Moa came up with a late sack and Boise State beat Colorado State to finish undefeated in Mountain West Conference play for the first time.

Boise State (11-1, 8-0) will host Hawaii next week in the Mountain West title game.

Henderson ran for a short score early in the fourth to give Boise State some breathing room. He also threw two TD passes, giving him eight over the past three games as he fills in for banged-up starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord.

Garrett Collingham hauled in one of Henderson's TD passes and ran in another as the Broncos head into the league's championship game with a head of steam. They host Hawaii on Saturday.

Patrick O'Brien threw for 289 yards and two TDs for the Rams (4-8, 3-5). They are 0-9 against Boise State.

VIRGINIA 39,

NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Bryce Perkins put up 475 yards of offense, Brian Delaney kicked a go-ahead 48-yard field goal with 1:23 to play and Virginia sealed it with a defensive score, beating Virginia Tech to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn the Cavaliers' first trip to the ACC championship game.

Virginia will represent the Coastal Division against No. 3 Clemson in the ACC championship next Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another for the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2), who became the seventh school in as many years to claim the Coastal Division. Delaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal for Virginia.

Hendon Hooker ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies (8-4, 5-3), who came in having won six of seven games to surge into championship contention.

NO. 25 APPALACHIAN ST. 48,

TROY 13

TROY, Ala. -- Zac Thomas passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score to lead No. 25 Appalachian State to a romp over Troy.

The win assured the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) of hosting the league title game against Louisiana next Saturday.

Thomas, Darrynton Evans, Thomas Hennigan and others all delivered big plays for Appalachian State, which reached the end zone on each of its first five possessions against the Trojans (5-7, 3-5).

Thomas was 28-of-34 passing with his final attempt a 25-yard scoring strike to Evans to start the fourth quarter. He also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Evans also scored on runs of 52 and 9 yards and gained 82 yards. Hennigan gained 140 yards on 11 catches and Malik Williams caught two short touchdown passes.

Appalachian State led 34-13 at halftime. The Mountaineers had two apparent touchdown passes negated by penalties on the final drive before the half, which ended with an interception, but didn't punt until well into the third quarter.

The Trojans needed to win to become bowl eligible but fell behind 20-3 in the first 10 minutes.

Kaleb Barker passed for 281 yards with an interception, going 24 of 41. But the Trojans had just nine rushing yards entering the fourth and finished with 35.

Sports on 11/30/2019