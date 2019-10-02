Razorbacks excited by defensive strides

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks prevented passes from getting over their heads, controlled the run game between the tackles and played tighter pass coverage Saturday.

The result was one of the best defensive performances of the season for the University of Arkansas in a 31-27 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond managed 251 passing yards on 23 of 35 completions. The Razorbacks picked him off once and sacked him four times.

The Aggies had 89 rushing yards -- the second lowest allowed by Arkansas this season -- and averaged 2.7 yards per carry.

"Our guys up front controlled the line of scrimmage," Arkansas defensive backs coach Ron Cooper said. "When they can control the line of scrimmage and get pressure on the quarterback, it makes it a lot easier.

"I'm sure you've heard Chief [defensive coordinator John Chavis] say 'getting him off the spot.' Our D-line got him off the spot."

The Razorbacks entered their first of two open weeks Tuesday much more encouraged about their defensive performance than the week prior. Arkansas allowed 503 total yards and 402 passing yards in a shocking 31-24 loss to unheralded San Jose State on Sept. 21.

The Aggies managed 340 yards of total offense while winning their eighth in a row over the Razorbacks.

Defensive line coaches Steve Caldwell and Kenny Ingram pointed out superior play by three seniors: tackles McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith, and end Jamario Bell.

Agim had three tackles, including an early sack, while taking on multiple double teams on the inside.

"He had a great game last week," said Caldwell, who coaches defensive ends. "I thought he really played his fanny off last week. He pressed, and like I said he's getting a lot of attention because of him being the best player we have down there. The most dominant player.

"The second play of the game he had a chance to get a sack, and then he turns around on the third play and makes a sack. The more plays he makes, the more attention he's going to get, and he's going to have to just keep playing the way he played last week for us to be successful."

Smith had two tackles, including an 8-yard strip-sack that the Aggies managed to recover.

"I think his presence was huge for us up front," Ingram said. "I think he did a great job trying to be physical at the line of scrimmage, control the line of scrimmage. He got a big sack and strip. He just applied the things we've been doing in practice.

"Without question, it's something he can build on. It's something that other guys can watch him. TJ, he's consistent in practice, he's consistent in his work ethic, so the other guys get to see it, as well as himself. He'll get a chance to build off the success he had Saturday."

Bell, who is just getting back to full speed after suffering a knee injury in the opener, posted two sacks for 11 yards in losses.

"He just kept straining," Caldwell said. "He kept after it. We call one of them a 'dirty' sack. The first one he got, they flushed him out of the pocket, and Jamario runs well enough that he was straining hard and kept on him and was able to make the play. Basically the same thing on the second one. He came off the edge and just kept pressing the tackle and was able to rip off of him."

Defensive end Gabe Richardson wore a green no-contact jersey in Tuesday's practice, which Caldwell said is not a long-term issue.

"He's just got a bruise," Caldwell said. "He'll be fine. Probably should have made him practice today. He probably got soft sitting over on the sideline."

The Razorbacks spent time preparing for Kentucky on Tuesday, but also did fundamental work, including a brief live-tackling segment.

"We worked on that again today, and it's something that we worked on and we've emphasized here for several weeks now," cornerbacks coach Mark Smith said. "You just keep working at it. We put them in some positions, some really negative positions, where there's a lot of space between them and the ball carrier, making sure we're tracking the inside hip with our knees bent and our palms up and not over-running the ball and just doing that over and over.

"We've also pointed out in the games where it has not happened and also pointed out the games where they've done it right. So that's just something that we'll continue to work on and emphasize, being a great tackling team in space."

The Razorbacks have flipped the turnover margin positive again at plus 1 after beating Texas A&M 2-1 in that department.

Cooper said the team is in a strong place emotionally after losing two in a row.

"We had a great practice today," Cooper said. "You know I've been doing this for my 35th season. I don't know if I've been in a situation like this where our players had a better attitude.

"The attitude was outstanding today. You know we've got a lot of young guys, and as long as they're giving effort in practice and the attitude's good, there's nothing more we can ask. I was definitely pleased today. For an open week on a Tuesday in full gear? I mean it was real good."

ARKANSAS (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Aug. 31 Portland State W, 20-13

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss* L, 31-17

Sept. 14 Colorado State W, 55-34

Sept. 21 San Jose State L, 31-24

Sept. 28 Texas A&M*+ L, 31-27

Oct. 12 at Kentucky* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Auburn* TBA

Oct. 26 at Alabama* TBA

Nov. 2 Mississippi State* TBA

Nov. 9 W. Kentucky TBA

Nov. 23 at LSU* TBA

Nov. 29 Missouri*^ 1:30 p.m.

+at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

^at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Sports on 10/02/2019