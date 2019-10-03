Arkansas paper mill reducing capacity, cutting 79 jobs

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --05/29/2015-- Circles form around aerators in a water retention basin that churn waste-water from the Domtar Paper manufacturing plant in Ashdown. - Photo by Benjamin Krain
LITTLE ROCK — A paper mill in southwest Arkansas is reducing its capacity and cutting 79 jobs.
South Carolina-based Domtar Corp. announced Thursday that it was permanently shutting down one of its paper machines at its facility in Ashdown. The company says that it will continue to operate one paper machine and employ approximately 725 people at the facility.
The company says the mill also operates one of the world’s largest fluff pulp machines.
The company also announced it was shutting down a paper machine at its mill in Port Huron, Michigan, a move the company says will affect 22 employees. Ashdown’s machine closure will be effective immediately, and Port Huron’s will take effect mid-November.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.