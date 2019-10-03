Suspect, 20, arrested in fatal shooting in Little Rock

A Maumelle man has been arrested on charges tied to a fatal shooting last month in Little Rock.

Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of committing a terroristic act.

On Sept. 15, police responded after 2:30 a.m. to an automated report of gunfire along Asher Avenue. They later received a report of a man who had been shot near the Superstop on Asher Avenue east of Mabelvale Pike.

Police arrived and found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He died at the scene.

A short time later, officers went to UAMS Medical Center to meet with Flanagan, who had arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police said he told officers he had been shot on Asher Avenue.

During the initial investigation, two vehicles at the scene of the shooting were impounded because officers believed they contained property of the people involved in the shooting.

Police did not specify what led them to develop Flanagan as a suspect, only saying the warrant was issued “after additional investigation and review of evidence.”

Flanagan was booked into the Pulaski County jail just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. He remained there on Thursday morning with bail not yet set.