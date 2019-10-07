Arkansas justice of the peace resigns; official lived outside district he represented

According to a letter sent to the Jefferson County Quorum Court, District 3 Justice of the Peace Delton Wright has resigned from the court.

The undated letter said the resignation would be effective as of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Wright said he resigned because the sale of property he owned located inside District 3 placed his official residence inside District 4.

The letter states: "I was a qualified elector and resident of District 3 at the time of my reelection and assumption of office. However, due to the sale of the property, my residence is now in District 4. It was my intent to run for the District 4 seat, and I was not aware that move precluded me from completing the term of office."

Wright, a Democrat, was reelected for a tenth consecutive term without opposition in the May 2018 primary election and did not face an opponent in the November general election.

Evidence surfaced last week that indicated Wright had been living outside of the district that elected him to the quorum court, and was instead living in the neighboring district. Wright owned an apartment building that he claimed as his residence, but real estate records indicate that he sold the property in September 2018. Wright was sworn in to his tenth term as District 3 Justice of the Peace in January 2019.