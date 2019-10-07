Country duo Dan & Shay to play North Little Rock in 2020

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, pose in the press room with the awards for song of the year and single of the year for "Tequila," and duo of the year at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tickets — $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office or at ticketmaster.com for a concert by country duo Dan & Shay, on their first arena tour, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena). There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

A limited number of VIP packages, which include special ticket selection and limited-edition merchandise, are available. Visit danandshay.com.

The 35-plus-date tour kicks off March 6, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.; concludes Oct. 31, 2020, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.; and includes a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.