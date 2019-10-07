Hogs offer McDonald, plans to visit the Hill

Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to a third Memphis Whitehaven linebacker when the Hogs offered Tamarion McDonald on Monday evening.

McDonald, 6-1, 220 pounds is committed to Mississippi State while also having offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ole Miss and others.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald said of the Arkansas offer.

He was glad to receive the offer and have the chance to play with Hog linebacker commitment and teammate Martavius French and Razorback linebacker offer Bryson Eason.

“Means a lot , another opportunity for me to keep playing with the guys I love,” McDonald said.

ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit. He recorded 73 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 recovered fumbles as a junior.

He plans to join French and Eason for an official visit to Fayetteville for the Auburn game on Oct. 19. The trio officially visited Tennessee over the weekend.

McDonald has visited the Hogs twice.

"I like it, I like it a lot," he said. "I liked hanging with the players."