Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer McDonald, plans to visit the Hill

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator John Chavis looks on during a warm-up before a football game, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to a third Memphis Whitehaven linebacker when the Hogs offered Tamarion McDonald on Monday evening.

McDonald, 6-1, 220 pounds is committed to Mississippi State while also having offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ole Miss and others.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald said of the Arkansas offer.

He was glad to receive the offer and have the chance to play with Hog linebacker commitment and teammate Martavius French and Razorback linebacker offer Bryson Eason.

“Means a lot , another opportunity for me to keep playing with the guys I love,” McDonald said.

ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit. He recorded 73 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 recovered fumbles as a junior.

He plans to join French and Eason for an official visit to Fayetteville for the Auburn game on Oct. 19. The trio officially visited Tennessee over the weekend.

McDonald has visited the Hogs twice.

"I like it, I like it a lot," he said. "I liked hanging with the players."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT