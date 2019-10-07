Police Beat

Suspect arrested in sexual assault

A Maumelle man was arrested Sunday morning at 4202 S. University Ave. by Little Rock police in connection with a reported rape of a homeless woman, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Cleveland Overton, 45, engaged in sexual intercourse with a 64-year-old female who denied consenting to the encounter.

When police located the suspect, the report said, he admitted to having intercourse with the woman but said it was consensual. Police determined that Overton and the complainant had no prior relationship.

Video evidence from the area corroborated the complainant's account and Overton was identified from a photo lineup, the report said.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Overton was in jail with no bail set as of Sunday night. He was charged with rape, a Class Y felony, and a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime.

Police arrest man in vehicle burglary

A Stuttgart man was arrested just after noon Sunday by North Little Rock police at a mobile home park after a report of a vehicle burglary, an arrest report said. The report said police were called to 3 Knight Drive after a woman reported seeing a man inside her vehicle.

Police discovered Gary Allen Johnson, 29, at the entrance to the mobile home park and, according to the report, had to subdue him after he refused to submit to arrest.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Johnson was in jail with no bail set Sunday night on charges of felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of theft of property, refusal to submit to arrest, and obstructing government operations.

Father jailed after girl left in vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday by Little Rock police after leaving his 5-year-old daughter locked inside a vehicle in a shopping center at 9100 Rodney Parham Road while he went inside a store to shop, an arrest report said. Srinivasan Jeyvel, 43, was arrested by police on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.

The high temperature that day was 91 degrees, and according to the report, witnesses on the scene described the temperature as "very hot."

After being checked out by emergency personnel, the daughter, who was described in the report as autistic and nonverbal, was released to the custody of her mother.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Jeyvel remained jailed without bail Sunday night.

LR man arrested driving stolen car

A Little Rock man was arrested by Little Rock police Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to an arrest report.

The report said police spotted a car that they recognized as having been reported stolen, driven by Joshua Dasean Woodley, 21, eastbound on Roosevelt about 9 p.m.

The report said the vehicle pulled into a Sharks restaurant and Woodley got out. After being placed in handcuffs, Woodley ran and was recaptured after a short foot pursuit, according to the report.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Woodley was in jail Sunday night without bail, charged with felony theft by receiving and escape.

Police arrest man driving wrong way

Driving the wrong way down a downtown street landed a Jacksonville man in jail Saturday night after an arrest by Little Rock police, an arrest report said.

The report said Kevin Dashan Bailey, 27, was arrested after police searched his vehicle and found a small quantity of suspected marijuana and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Bailey was being held in jail without bail Sunday night on a felony charge of possession of firearms by certain persons, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of instruments of a crime. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and no driver's license.

Disturbance report yields drug arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday morning by Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call, an arrest report said. The report said police were investigating a disturbance call when they arrested James H. Flint for yelling and cursing in public.

According to the report, when police searched Flint's property, they found a quantity of suspected heroin and two sets of digital scales.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Flint was in jail Sunday night with no bail set on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Scott man arrested in motorcycle theft

A traffic stop for improper display of license plate resulted in the arrest of a Scott man Saturday night by Pulaski County deputies, an arrest report said.

The report said that Nathan Thomas McKee, 31, was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving after the motorcycle he was riding was found to have been reported stolen by the Cabot Police Department.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, there was no record of McKee at the jail Sunday night.

State Desk on 10/07/2019