Pine Bluff driver fatally struck by train

A Pine Bluff man was killed Wednesday morning after his truck was struck by a train near Grady, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Jefferson County deputies responded at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Klie Road, where 55-year-old Eugene Lazelle Fletcher died after his yellow truck was struck by an oncoming train, spokeswoman Alicia Dorn said.

The railway is operated by Union Pacific Railroad, who Dorn said may have video of the crash.

A heavy fog obscured the area when deputies arrived on scene, but Dorn said it was not yet clear if the fog played any part in the crash.

The train was traveling at approximately 37 mph at the time of the crash and was carrying 116 rail cars, Dorn said.