2 men accused of shooting up truck

Two people were arrested after shooting into a vehicle multiple times while six people were inside it in August, court documents said.

An affidavit for a warrant of arrest for Eric D. Brown, 20, who was arrested on six counts of terroristic acts Saturday, said Brown was angry because Aryan Austin had lost a fistfight involving two people in the vehicle.

On Sept. 23, Austin, 21, was arrested on the same charges, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

The victims' names were redacted in the affidavit because they are minors.

On Aug. 26, after Austin lost the fight, Brown and Austin followed the two fight victors, along with four other people, and shot up their truck near Geyer Springs and Hinkson roads, the affidavit said. Austin leaned out through the window of a gray sedan and shot at the truck full of people while Brown drove, the affidavit said.

Brown was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday with bail set at $100,000, the jail's roster said. Austin's bail was set at $65,000.

Rape suspect who fled now is in jail

A man who had previously fled to Mexico after he was accused of raping a child was arrested Friday in Pulaski County after the girl told her mother that she was again sexually assaulted, court documents said.

Little Rock police arrested Israel Rosales Cortez, 39, on charges of rape and sexual assault Friday, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

An arrest affidavit on Cortez said he raped the elementary school student multiple times between August 2013 and November 2014 and fled to Mexico when the child told her mother.

Cortez returned to Arkansas, confronted the child and told her, "Do you remember when I took your clothes off? What you have or what you got, it's mine," the affidavit said.

The child told her mother about the encounter, and the child's mother reported it to police, the affidavit said.

Cortez was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond Wednesday, the roster said.

Police arrest man in assault of clerk

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after court documents said he entered a dollar store in September, locked the door and tried to rape a store clerk, an affidavit said.

On Sept. 7, Darrell Cortez Johnson walked into a dollar store on Geyer Springs Road and told the clerk she looked "delicious," an affidavit for his arrest said. He then walked to the front of the store, locked the door and removed his pants, the affidavit said.

The store clerk pressed the business's panic button, which malfunctioned, and Johnson grabbed her, the affidavit said. The woman tried to escape but Johnson caught her twice before she was finally able to run to a nearby restaurant.

Video footage from inside the store matched the woman's description of events, the affidavit said.

Johnson was being held in the Pulaski Count jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond Wednesday, facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit rape, the jail's roster said.

Sex offender held in rape of child

A registered sex offender who previously faced child pornography and sexual indecency charges was arrested Tuesday after an affidavit said he raped a child multiple times.

Gary Hillery Jr., 33, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of rape after an 11-year-old girl told police interviewers that Hillery had raped her multiple times when she was 8 and 9 years old, an affidavit for Hillery's arrest said.

Hillery plead guilty to possession of child pornography and sexual indecency with a child in 2012 and was charged with failure to register as a sex offender in 2013, according to court documents.

Hillery was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday. His arrest report lists a $150,000 bond.

Metro on 10/10/2019