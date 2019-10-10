Sections
Giants at Patriots preview capsule

Today at 2:31 a.m.

SERIES Patriots lead 8-4; Patriots beat Giants 27-26, Nov. 15, 2015

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants' defense has given up more than 490 yards to opponents' offenses in three of the first five games of the season. The unit is among the worst in the league on first down, giving up an average of 6.44 yards per play. The Patriots' defense is best (3.83 yards per play).

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

116.0 (15) RUSH 99.0 (21)

248.8 (14) PASS 279.2 (6)

364.8 (15) YARDS 378.2 (11)

19.4 (24) POINTS 31.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

130.0 (23) RUSH 78.0 (3)

279.4 (28) PASS 160.4 (1)

409.4 (30) YARDS 238.4 (1)

25.0 (24) POINTS 6.8 (1)

Sports on 10/10/2019

Print Headline: Giants at Patriots preview capsule

