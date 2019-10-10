Wreck leaves Arkansas woman dead, man injured, state police say

A one-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Rover left one person dead and another injured, according to a preliminary crash summary by state police.

A Ford F-150 was driving west on Arkansas 307 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when state police say the driver lost control.

The vehicle left the road to the right and flipped. The passenger, Sandra Jean Ellis, 64, died after she was ejected from the car.

The 40-year-old driver also suffered injuries, according to the summary.

Conditions at the time of the crash were "normal," according to state police. So far at least 378 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.