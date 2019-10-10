State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Fair Fair Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Fair Excellent Fair

CLEAR Good Fair Fair Poor

CONWAY Good Good Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Excellent Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good

MAUMELLE Good Good Poor Poor

NORRELL Good Fair Good Poor

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

SUNSET Good Fair Excellent Good

WINONA -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- Good --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Good Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Trout are biting midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Fair Good -- --

NORFORK -- -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting sculpins and slicker minnows. Rainbow trout are biting 3/16-ounce Blue Fox inline spinnerbaits and orange egg-patterns.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair Fair Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait near U.S. 62.

FAYETTEVILLE Excellent Poor Good Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- Good Good --

CROWN Excellent Excellent Excellent Fair

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Poor

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS -- -- -- --

CATHERINE -- Good Good --

DARDANELLE Good -- -- --

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD -- Good Good Excellent

OUACHITA -- -- -- --

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass and hybrids are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs below Carpenter Dam. Stripers are feeding below the bridge in the late evening. Balloon rigs with gizzard shad give anglers a good chance to hook a big striper, but artificial lures such as Super Spooks and Alabama rigs should not be overlooked.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 10/10/2019