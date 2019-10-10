State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Fair Fair Good Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Fair Excellent Fair
CLEAR Good Fair Fair Poor
CONWAY Good Good Good Fair
GREERS FERRY Good Excellent Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good
MAUMELLE Good Good Poor Poor
NORRELL Good Fair Good Poor
OVERCUP -- -- -- --
LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good
SUNSET Good Fair Excellent Good
WINONA -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- Good --
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Good Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Trout are biting midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Fair Good -- --
NORFORK -- -- -- --
WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting sculpins and slicker minnows. Rainbow trout are biting 3/16-ounce Blue Fox inline spinnerbaits and orange egg-patterns.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Fair Fair Good Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait near U.S. 62.
FAYETTEVILLE Excellent Poor Good Good
FORT SMITH -- -- -- --
SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Poor
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES -- Good Good --
CROWN Excellent Excellent Excellent Fair
WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --
SPRING RIVER The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Poor
GREESON -- -- -- --
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS -- -- -- --
CATHERINE -- Good Good --
DARDANELLE Good -- -- --
DEGRAY -- -- -- --
HAMILTON -- -- -- --
NIMROD -- Good Good Excellent
OUACHITA -- -- -- --
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass and hybrids are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs below Carpenter Dam. Stripers are feeding below the bridge in the late evening. Balloon rigs with gizzard shad give anglers a good chance to hook a big striper, but artificial lures such as Super Spooks and Alabama rigs should not be overlooked.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK -- -- -- --
CHICOT -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
