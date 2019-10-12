LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces off vs. Kentucky

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball during the fourth quarter of a football game, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo
You will be redirected to the live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.