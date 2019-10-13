Sections
A-MUSE-ING EVENING

Businessman honored for work in community

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 1:55 a.m.

R. Madison Murphy of El Dorado was honored Sept. 24 with the 2019 Kindred Spirit Award by the Muses Creative Project.

Murphy serves as chairman of the board of Murphy USA and is on the board of Murphy Oil Corp. He previously served on the board of Deltic Timber Corp. He is president of the Murphy Foundation; owner of the Sumac Co., and co-founder of Presqu'ile Winery of Santa Barbara County, Calif.

The award was given during a dinner and performance by the Muses at the Governor's Mansion. The evening included a concert featuring selections from The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The evening ended with a musical farewell performance by the Muses Troupe of "Love Changes Everything" by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

High Profile on 10/13/2019

Print Headline: Businessman honored for work in community

