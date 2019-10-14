Police Beat

Sherwood man charged in threat

Sherwood police arrested a Sherwood man Sunday afternoon after a report that he threatened to kill three people, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Jeffery Harrison McCook, 50, was a passenger in a black pickup driven by an unidentified woman who followed the three people, who were in a black SUV, into a gas station. McCook, the report said, got out of the truck and approached the SUV, whereupon the three people got back in their vehicle and left. McCook and the driver of the pickup followed them into a residential neighborhood.

The report said McCook got out of the truck and began yelling at the three people and threatening to kill them. Police arrived at the residence and took McCook into custody.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, McCook was in jail Sunday night without bail on three counts each of felony terroristic threatening and felony false imprisonment.

The report said he was also charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental operations for refusing to give arresting officers any information.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Gas station gunfire leads to LR arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested and jailed after a Saturday shooting in which no one was hurt, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

The report said that Joshua Whalen, 25, met two people, one of whom he reportedly has children with, at a Shell Gas Station at 3200 S. University Ave. to fight. The report said Whalen pulled a gun and shot an undetermined number of times at both people while they were inside their vehicle, striking the vehicle multiple times.

No injuries were reported.

Whalen was arrested just before 10 p.m. and charged with two felony counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Whalen was being held Sunday night without bail.

State Desk on 10/14/2019