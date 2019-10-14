National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence is not a cause we celebrate, but one we need to be aware of. Domestic violence affects millions of people across all cultures, races and status. I am sure all of us have known someone who has been affected. While many may think it is just physical abuse, which is bad enough, it is also mental abuse, stalking, threatening, and humiliation. It is a topic most people don't want to discuss and many try to pretend doesn't exist--even people living through it. Domestic Violence Awareness Month started in 1981, and with the landmark legislation Violence Against Women Act in 1994, there have been some amazing strides, but in reality, domestic violence will probably never end. With awareness and discussion can come help, a light at the end of the tunnel.



I have a close friend who lived through a potential life-ending experience. It ended with her tormentor dying, but it left scars on her. She went through therapy but it took time for her to recover from the ordeal, but she felt like God protected her for a reason. She decided to pay it forward and she created a non-profit Women's Own Worth.

W.O.W. for short, offers services for victims of domestic abuse and violent crimes. From emotional support to financial support, therapy and family programs Jajuan Archer

is committed to making a difference in the lives of people who have been affected by violence, something she knows only too well, first hand.



Her original mission was to empower women to know their own worth, but she knows it is not just women affected. Men and children also need help, so the mission has expanded to empowering victims of domestic violence and survivors of violent crimes thorough supportive self-worth opportunities. She is making a difference. On Friday night, Oct.11 was her 6th annual fundraiser Wowapalooza at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

A sold out crowd got to hear stories about survivors and the mission of the organization. Through ticket sales and a fabulous silent and live auction, they raised money to support these good works.



This is an organization I want to support. Along with my daughter and son-in-law,

we had a great time and definitely added to their coffers through our silent auction purchases.

If you want to know more about WOW go to womensownworth.com