Pine Bluff police investigate 69-year-old's fatal shooting

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
Pine Bluff police identified the victim of a Monday homicide as Richard Ratliff, 69, of Pine Bluff.
Police found Ratliff unresponsive around 12:20 p.m. inside an apartment on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue, according to a news release, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
Pine Bluff police said anyone with information may contact the department via phone or Facebook. The department is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.
The death marks the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.