University of Arkansas at Monticello chancellor to resign

In this file photo Karla Hughes, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, speaks with UA System President Donald Bobbitt (right) before the announcement of an estimated gift to UAM from a trust established by the estate of Merle and Deloris Peterson of Dumas. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
University of Arkansas at Monticello Chancellor Karla Hughes is resigning at the end of the semester.
Hughes has led the university for nearly four years, hired by University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt and the system trustees in late 2015.
After discussing with Bobbitt the challenges "both external and internal" at the university, Hughes and Bobbitt agreed that Hughes would resign, Hughes is quoted as saying in a system news release.
The open-enrollment university's student population has been declining for several years.
Hughes earned $255,025 in base salary last year.
