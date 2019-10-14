University of Arkansas at Monticello chancellor to resign

University of Arkansas at Monticello Chancellor Karla Hughes is resigning at the end of the semester.

Hughes has led the university for nearly four years, hired by University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt and the system trustees in late 2015.

After discussing with Bobbitt the challenges "both external and internal" at the university, Hughes and Bobbitt agreed that Hughes would resign, Hughes is quoted as saying in a system news release.

The open-enrollment university's student population has been declining for several years.

Hughes earned $255,025 in base salary last year.