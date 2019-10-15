Coach high on junior D-lineman

Fort Smith Southside coach Jeff Williams believes junior defensive lineman Shawn Rogers has the tools play at the highest level in college.

“He’s probably one of the better defensive tackles that we’ve had come through here,” Williams said. “He started last year for us as a sophomore. His motor runs like some of the great defensive tackles you see. He’s still learning the game a little bit and there's some technique things he needs to work on, but he’s been very difficult for everyone we’ve played.”

Rogers, 6-2, 255 pounds, is drawing interest from Arkansas, SMU and others.

“I think he has a big-time future at the next level because he’s going to get bigger and stronger because he’s about 255 right now and I can see him in college being 285-300 pounds,” Williams. “He practices just like he plays in a game. It’s full speed in every drill he does, full speed in everything he does in practice and that obviously carries over to the game.”

Rogers had 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble as a sophomore. He has recorded 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in six games this season.

“I think he’s a 4.9 or 5-flat (40-yard dash) guy,” Williams said. “He’s quick and has a burst the first 10-20 yards. He can get off and run. He’s extremely explosive.”

Williams believes Rogers will grow another inch or two.

“His dad is about 6-4, 6-5,” Williams said. “He’s still very young, so I think he’s going to grow a lot more.”