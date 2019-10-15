Major League Fishing acquires FLW

Major League Fishing announced Thursday it has reached an agreement to acquire Fishing League Worldwide, a leading national bass tournament organization.

Jim Wilburn, president and CEO of Major League Fishing, welcomed the move in a press release.

"FLW shares our commitment to creating tournaments and opportunities centered on the success of the angler. Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to support anglers and sponsors at all levels," he said.

"This announcement marks a thrilling new chapter in FLW's history as we join Major League Fishing and begin a new era in the sport of competitive bass fishing," said FLW President of Operations Kathy Fennel. "As part of the Major League Fishing team, we look forward to enhancing and expanding tournament offerings to our anglers and fans."

Established in 2011, Major League Fishing began as a television product and has grown into a sports league with the launch of the Bass Pro Tour in January 2019.

Major League Fishing and Fishing League Worldwide expect the deal to be final by Oct. 31, according to the news release.

