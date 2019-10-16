Crashes in Arkansas kill 2, injure 3, authorities say

A 28-year-old Arkansas man died Tuesday in a wreck that also injured a woman and two minors, police said.

The crash happened just after 6:40 a.m. as a 2008 Chrysler headed west on Craighead County 780 was turning onto Craighead County 781, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police. As the vehicle turned, it was struck by a 1999 Nissan.

Authorities said the Nissan driver, Jonesboro resident Dillion Morgan, was killed in the collision. The Chrysler’s driver, 27-year-old Tyresia Callihan, of Jonesboro, as well as two girls riding in her vehicle, were injured, the report states.

Conditions were cloudy but dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

A single-vehicle crash killed a 54-year-old woman in Cleveland County on Tuesday evening, according to a separate crash report.

Kimberly Fay Lutrell, of Star City, was driving west on Arkansas 54 when her car veered off the highway at about 8:50 p.m., troopers said.

Lutrell's 2011 Toyota Corolla traveled about 300 feet before hitting a tree. Lutrell died at the scene.

It was raining when the crash happened, troopers said.

At least 387 people have died on roads in Arkansas so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.