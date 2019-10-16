Arkansas native, 40, shot and killed in Nevada, family says

A 40-year-old man from Fort Smith was shot and killed Saturday night in Nevada, according to authorities and the victim's family.

First responders in Henderson, Nev. called to the 2900 block of Clarity Court at about 10:30 p.m. for a double shooting found one man who was dead, and another who was injured, a release by the Henderson Police Department states.

The Clark County, Nev. coroner’s office said 40-year-old Ronnie Joe Cravens of Henderson was identified as the man who was fatally shot.

Cravens grew up in Fort Smith and left for Nevada to pursue a career in music and be closer to his father in about 2017, said Anthony Jackson, one of his cousins.

“He really, really, really loved music,” Jackson, 34, said. “That was his dream.”

Authorities had not released the name of the other victim Wednesday morning, though they said he was 45 years old. That man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Henderson police spokesman officer Rod Peña said Wednesday. Authorities declined to comment on whether any arrests had been made.