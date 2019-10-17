Outdoors calendar

Calendar

OCTOBER

17 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

17 Third annual Into The Wild Wild Game Supper. 718 South Old Missouri Rd., Springdale. Live and silent auction. 5:30 p.m. $125/person. Deke Whitbeck (501) 831-3382.

18-20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic. TBA. mrbassofarkansas.com

22 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Couch's Log Cabin BBQ. Kimberley Stewart (501) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

24 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (501) 648-6565 or gregknowles@fleetpride.com

26 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scotttrailcar@hotmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

28 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Fathead Pizza. Thomas Crosslin (479 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

29 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour Social. Lonoke County Faigrounds. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

1 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Hunter Padgett (501) 527-2336 or hepadge17@yahoo.com

2 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

2 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

2 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hammill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

