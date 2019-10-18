Police: Father arrested after toddler abandoned at bank

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he abandoned a toddler in a bank parking lot, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded at approximately 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a child wandering near the BancorpSouth at 1211 S. Shackleford Road, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said. The 911 caller told dispatchers a man in a black Toyota Camry left the toddler there, Barnes said.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services took custody of the child, and Barnes said they were attempting to locate another family member Friday afternoon.

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies responding to a different 911 call about a suspicious vehicle around noon found Charles Williams, 46, driving a a black Camry, Barnes said. Deputies realized he was the subject of the Police Department’s search and contacted Little Rock detectives.

Barnes said police believe Williams to be the father of the child.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Friday afternoon facing a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the jail’s roster.