Little Rock police officer on leave after disturbance at home

A Little Rock police officer was placed on administrative leave after a domestic disturbance at his residence, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded to the home of officer Jonathan Walker, 27, after a 911 caller reported an assault just occurred, the police report said. Walker's address was redacted on the police report. The report does not say who called 911.

Responding officers heard two different stories: Walker said his girlfriend, Katina Jones, threw a spare change jar at him, threatened him with a screwdriver and threatened to shoot him, the report said. Jones said Walker threw her on the couch and chased her during an argument. Jones said she did make the threats to Walker and throw a change jar at him, but said she did so in self-defense.

The two agreed that they were arguing at the time, but said they were arguing over different things, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Walker had scratch marks on his chest and neck, the report said. Jones had abrasions on both arms, her temple and her knee and had scratches on her left leg.

"Due to both stories matching but conflicting at points, no arrest was made at this time," the report said.

Little Rock Police Department policy mandates that officers who face allegations of criminal actions are immediately placed on administrative leave.

Spokesman officer Eric Barnes confirmed Wednesday that Walker had been placed on leave.

Walker was hired in August 2017.

According to previous reports, Jones was also a Little Rock police recruit before she and two other recruits were fired for posting racial slurs on social media. Jones said in an internal affairs interview that she was quoting from rappers in the posts that contained the racial slur and had made the posts in 2009, when she was 16, according to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Metro on 10/18/2019